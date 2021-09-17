Coding platform GitLab files paperwork for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - GitLab Inc, a coding platform backed by the likes of ICONIQ Capital and Khosla Ventures, filed for an initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Gitlab did not disclose the terms for its offering. The company was valued at $6 billion after a secondary share sale in January, according to startup data platform PitchBook.

The company had said after a 2019 funding here that it may choose to go public through a direct listing instead of a traditional IPO.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the IPO.