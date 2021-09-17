Saquon Barkley plays 84% of snaps in Giants loss

As he almost always does, Saquon Barkley this week wrote some of his goals for the upcoming game in his notebook. Among the things he wants to accomplish when he takes the field against Washington on Thursday night are continuations of what he took from his return to action on Sunday. He said he wants to knock off a little more rust from his body after not having played in a football game in just less than a full calendar year, and he wants to build on getting a feel for the flow of the game, something that he said was difficult for him given his limited use in Week 1.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO