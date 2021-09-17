Saquon Barkley plays 84% of snaps in Giants loss
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushed 13 times for 57 yards and caught 2 passes for 12 yards in Thursday night's loss to the Washington Football Team. The good news is that Barkley logged an 84% offensive snap share after only recording a 48% share in Week 1. The bad news is that other than a 41-yard burst in the first quarter, Barkley was unable to do much at all. Barkley should benefit from the extended rest ahead of a plus matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.www.numberfire.com
