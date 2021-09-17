Kennedy/Marshall Company Names Aly Parker President of Documentaries

The Kennedy/Marshall Company on Friday said that Aly Parker had been named president of documentaries for the film-production organization.

Parker, who served as supervising producer for the Emmy-nominated documentary The Bee Gees : How Can You Mend A Broken Heart , will oversee the development and production of all K/M projects for features and docuseries.

“We are thrilled to have Aly join the team at Kennedy/Marshall. Having worked closely with her on The Bee Gees , I know her creative talents as a producer and a collaborator will be a great addition to our documentary division,” said Frank Marshall , who with his wife Kathleen Kennedy established The Kennedy/Marshall Company in 1991.

Getting her start as a producer and production supervisor for music videos and commercials, Parker most recently served as executive producer for the upcoming filmed version of the Broadway musical, Diana , about the late Princess of Wales. Diana debuts on Netflix Oct. 1. Parker also served as the consulting producer on the filmed production of the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away, available now on Apple TV+.