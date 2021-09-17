CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free decryption tool for previous REvil attack victims

Cover picture for the articleBitdefender security researchers claim that before July 13th, all victims of attacks with encryption Trojans from the group REvil alias Sodinokibi can use a new universal decryption program to restore their data and thus make it available again. The free tool was developed by the experts in cooperation with a “recognized law enforcement partner” whom they do not want to name at the moment due to ongoing investigations.

