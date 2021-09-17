Overwatch 2 will show news at the end of September
More than a month ago, in Activision Blizzard’s financial report, it was revealed that Overwatch 2 had reached “an important internal goal”, of which they expected to share more information in the near future. The new installment of the company’s multiplayer title has been relatively silent, but will soon break it to announce some interesting news. This has been confirmed by Blizzard itself through the video game’s Twitter account, where it has promised data on Shadow and Bastion.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0