Overwatch 2 will show news at the end of September

The Nintendo Switch is an extremely versatile system. Not only can you play it in handheld mode with its two detachable Joy-Con controllers attached on both sides, but you can dock it at home and play on your TV for a super-sized view of your game. It’s really up to you which Nintendo Switch controller you choose to play with. If you decide to play with your Switch docked, you can opt to play with a variety of different controllers aside from the included Joy-Cons, each of which can be perfectly suited to the games you love. For small hands to...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO