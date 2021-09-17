CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 will show news at the end of September

Cover picture for the articleMore than a month ago, in Activision Blizzard’s financial report, it was revealed that Overwatch 2 had reached “an important internal goal”, of which they expected to share more information in the near future. The new installment of the company’s multiplayer title has been relatively silent, but will soon break it to announce some interesting news. This has been confirmed by Blizzard itself through the video game’s Twitter account, where it has promised data on Shadow and Bastion.

In early September, Blizzard announced that the Overwatch League's 2022 season will be played with an early build of Overwatch 2. It was an unexpected announcement for a few reasons, not least of which being that we really don't know a whole lot about Overwatch 2. Blizzard revealed some big changes to its PvP format earlier this year, but much of it (including a release date) is still in the shadows.
