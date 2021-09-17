Forests, birds and composting—Ways to save the Earth in Alabama this Fall 2021—Part 3
Pull privet, save Planet Earth. About six years ago, late in the Fall, my daughter and a friend of hers spent a day with volunteers, pulling Chinese privet growing deep in the Bankhead National Forest’s Sipsey Wilderness. Deemed “one of the worst invasive plants in the South” by the USDA, privet, a fast growing shrub, can dominate the forest understory, strangling all other plants in its path.bhamnow.com
