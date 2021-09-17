CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Jasper Co. reporting 356 active COVID cases

By Scott Loar
Beaumont Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jasper Newsboy reached out to Jasper County Judge, Mark Allen and received the following information regarding this week’s numbers regarding COVID-19. The Jasper — Newton Health District reported 356 active cases on Wednesday bringing the cumulative number of cases in Jasper County to 3,632 since the pandemic began last year. The City of Jasper leads the way with 151 cases followed by Buna with 112, Kirbyville with 65, Brookeland with 15 and Evadale with 13. The Texas Department of State Health Services has the number of reported deaths in Jasper County at 113.

www.beaumontenterprise.com

