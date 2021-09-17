The Taliban transform the ministry that dealt with women into another for the prevention of vice

The Taliban government announced with great fanfare 10 days ago it has not yet held a Council of Ministers or informed of its country project. But what has not taken long is to find a headquarters for his brand new Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice: it has been enough for him to occupy the until now Ministry of Women’s Affairs. The protests of their employees who denounce having been left without work have been of no use. The operators have already changed the poster announcing the new ownership.