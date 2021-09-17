Only One iPhone 14 Model Will Reportedly Lack 120Hz ProMotion Display
Apple announced the iPhone 13 series a few days ago and we are already hearing details on next year's iPhone. One of the biggest additions this year is the 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 Pro models and Apple will bring it to the iPhone 14 as well. According to the latest, only one model of the iPhone 14 will not feature a 120Hz display, and instead, it would rest on 60Hz. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.wccftech.com
Comments / 0