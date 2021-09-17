CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only One iPhone 14 Model Will Reportedly Lack 120Hz ProMotion Display

By Ali Salman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple announced the iPhone 13 series a few days ago and we are already hearing details on next year's iPhone. One of the biggest additions this year is the 120Hz ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 Pro models and Apple will bring it to the iPhone 14 as well. According to the latest, only one model of the iPhone 14 will not feature a 120Hz display, and instead, it would rest on 60Hz. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

