CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

By Entrepreneur en Español
New Haven Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Two years is a period that we set ourselves and it will surely be a reasonable time. If we begin to vaccinate at the speed we have had so far, we could see, even earlier, the way out of this tremendous situation , "said Neira. It may interest you: Pfizer...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

Bill Gates: COVID-19 Has Worsened Inequality and Weakened Our Preparedness for the Next Pandemic

In 2017, Bill Gates penned an op-ed for Business Insider, warning that our public health infrastructure as it was would not be able to handle crises such as a global pandemic. That worst-case scenario became a reality two years later. With COVID-19 ravaging the world for over a year and governments investing in treatment and vaccination efforts like never before, you might think we are well prepared for the next pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jano le Roux

Bill Gates announces new plan to expand vaccine rollout

Bill Gates has a new plan to make sure everyone gets their vaccine shot soon. In a new report, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation calls for more long-term investments in health infrastructure around the world, including vaccine research, development, and manufacturing capacity, highlighting how the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Tedros Adhanom
HuffingtonPost

Moderna CEO Predicts End Of COVID-19 Pandemic Within A Year

The chief executive of Moderna said Thursday he thinks the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could be over within a year as vaccine production ramps up and doses are delivered around the globe, even as many lower-income nations wait for inoculations. The pharmaceutical company’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, told the Swiss newspaper Neue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gatesnotes.com

How to end the COVID crisis

This week global leaders are coming together at the UN General Assembly, which presents an opportunity to refocus energy and commitment on ending the crisis phase of this pandemic and to make sure we’re better prepared for the next one. In this piece I talk about how we can apply what we have learned since early 2020 and embrace a set of global actions that chart an equitable course out of the pandemic—vaccinate now, contain the disease, and coordinate the global response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

COVID vaccines for younger kids could be the secret to ending the U.S. pandemic

On Monday, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is both safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11 — and no less of an authority than Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, predicted “there’s a really good chance” younger kids would finally be getting vaccinated “before Halloween.”
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Latin America#Economic Crisis#Fda#The Gates Foundation#Spanish#Cnbc
Washington Post

We won’t eradicate covid. The pandemic will still end.

The discipline of infectious diseases has strict definitions for the level of containment for a communicable disease. “Control” means that a disease has been brought down to low levels of circulation with the help of public health interventions such as vaccines. “Elimination” means the incidence of disease has been reduced in a certain geographical region to zero. “Eradication” means the incidence of the disease worldwide has been reduced to zero. And “extinction” means even remaining stocks of the pathogen kept in secure laboratories have been destroyed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dbknews.com

COVID-19 etiquette shouldn’t end with the pandemic

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. One aspect about in-person school that I did not miss was the annual cold and flu that rages in the fall and winter months. Despite it never being a serious threat to my health or well-being, getting sick in any capacity is always an annoyance, as it disrupts school, work and plans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts explain

This article includes updated perspectives of McKinsey experts on when the coronavirus pandemic will end based on the latest data. Among high-income countries, cases caused by the Delta variant reversed the transition toward normalcy first in the UK and then across the world. Analysis suggests that the Delta variant has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Science Friday

The Endemic End To The Pandemic

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment. Over the past year and a half, we’ve been talking about the COVID-19 pandemic. But there’s another stage of global virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy