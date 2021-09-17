“Stop fucking”: The posters near the Argentine Congress calling for unity after the clash between Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner
The walls in the vicinity of the Argentine Congress appeared plastered this Friday morning with posters calling for the unity of the Government, after the clash between President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The leaflet, which is not signed by any particular political party, begins with...marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0