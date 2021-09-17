CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya, Daniel Craig and the hottest celebrity moments this week

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last week, many celebrities have made all the headlines. Beyond the official events, each one has its routine and its day to day. Therefore, this week the paparazzi captured the stars who took advantage of a free space to go for a walk or some going to recordings.

Royal Navy makes Daniel Craig honorary commander

James Bond actor Daniel Craig has been made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy, matching the rank of the fictional superspy he plays on screen, the service announced on Thursday. "Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years, a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe," he added.
Exclusive streaming documentary shows Daniel Craig’s last 007 moment

Daniel Craig is James Bond! No other actor, not even the two big icons of the role, Sean Connery and Roger Moore, has been active as long as 007 as Daniel Craig. In 2005 he was first announced for “Casino Royale”, On September 30, 2021, his fifth and final theatrical appearance will start as a double-zero agent. Craig can look back on a proud Bond career: He is popular with fans and the general public like no other Bond before him.
Being James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story: Free

In anticipation of the next installment of our favorite globe-trotting spy in "No Time To Die" (US release date of October 8, 2021), now comes a documentary retrospective of Daniel Craig's 15 year adventure as James Bond. The best part being that it's free; we are definitely "shaken, not stirred" about this one. Shop Now at Apple Features documentary 45-minute run time Craig shares his personal memories in conversation w/ 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz dress up for date night

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz know how to stand out from the crowd. The couple were dressed in their red carpet best while walking through the streets of Brooklyn after a romantic dinner date on Saturday night, as seen in photos exclusively obtained by Page Six. Craig, 53, looked sharp...
Watch Daniel Craig’s Bond Farewell Speech At Wrap Of No Time To Die

Below you an watch Daniel Craig’s Bond farewell speech. The video is from the wrap of filming on No Time to Die. The movie represents both Craig’s fifth, and final appearance aa the famous James Bond. So this was a goodbye to Bond from Craig as well as a wrap of the movie. Check it out courtesy of Filmthusiast.
Of Course, Daniel Craig Had The Most Bond, James Bond Celebration After Landing 007 Role

Eight actors screen tested for the role of James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, but only Daniel Craig was able to walk away with bragging rights as the seventh 007. After balking at even taking the job in the first place, the English actor eventually found himself wooed by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson’s family business. Though he might not have initially had a clue that this first entry would ultimately redefine how audiences saw the legendary character, Craig certainly celebrated that way, as he took the news in the most James Bond way possible: shaken, not stirred.
Daniel Craig May Be Heading To The MCU After James Bond

Daniel Craig is among the most successful actors in Hollywood. He’s the longest-serving James Bond to date, with the producers tempting him back for No Time to Die with a $25 million pay deal. But even that was eclipsed when Netflix swooped in to purchase Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequels, netting Craig a cool $100 million in the process. Now he could be set for even bigger things, as rumors persist he’s about to join the MCU.
Roger Michell gave us Notting Hill, Daniel Craig and a very English take on ageing

You know the scene. We’re in a travel bookshop in a certain cosmopolitan district of west London. Its owner, an English man in his late 30s, handsome in a crumpled way, stands behind the counter, opposite a strikingly beautiful American woman a few years his junior, with a smile like a halogen spotlight. But her smile is fixed: she’s just asked him if the two might have a romantic future together, and has been gently but firmly rebuffed. The status gap between the two is just too big to overcome, the man explains: she’s a world-famous movie star; he’s a nobody and happy to remain so. Still her smile remains, but her eyes begin to gleam with sadness. “Don’t forget,” she says. “I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.”
Daniel Craig Bids Emotional Farewell to James Bond

Daniel Craig was overcome with emotion while giving a speech when his final James Bond film wrapped in 2019. In a portion of the new Apple TV+ documentary Being James Bond, the 007 actor tells the crew of the upcoming No Time to Die that he loved every moment of being the character and working with all of them. “A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me,” says Craig, holding back tears. “I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I’ve loved every single second of these movies. And especially...
Daniel Craig shoots down the idea of a female Bond

James Bond should not be played by a woman and writers should create female roles instead, Daniel Craig has declared. The current Bond previously said that he “cannot see any reason why ultimately a woman, a lady, girl, cannot play the James Bond character”. However, in a new interview to...
Daniel Craig believes James Bond should not be a woman

Daniel Craig would rather see the sky fall than watch James Bond be played by a woman. The former on-screen James Bond told Radio Times that he thinks there are “better” parts for women to play than James Bond. “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be...
Daniel Craig explains his thoughts on a female Bond

The long-awaited spy movie, No Time to Die, will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic character James Bond, and many movie-goers have been wondering who will replace him as agent 007 going forward. In a recent interview with the Radio Times, the star shared his thoughts on the future casting for the character – speaking out about the prospect of a female James Bond or an actor of colour taking up the part.
Celebrity Gossip: Daniel Craig, Willie Garson, Tom Felton + More!

DANIEL CRAIG MADE HONORARY COMMANDER IN THE BRITISH ROYAL NAVY: Daniel Craig been made an honorary Commander in the British Royal Navy ahead of the premiere of his fifth James Bond film, No Time to Die. The actor’s new rank is the same as that 007 holds in the films. Craig said in the statement, “I am truly privileged and honored to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.”
Daniel Craig Talks Almost Turning Down James Bond, His Successor and Roger Michell in New Interview

During a conversation with Edith Bowman at his BAFTA: Life in Pictures event supported by TCL Mobile, Daniel Craig reflected on his career thus far as his time as James Bond comes to a close with the release of “No Time to Die” on Oct. 8. During the interview, Craig discussed the long-standing belief that the 2004 crime drama “Layer Cake” was the catalyst for him to play James Bond, saying that he didn’t see it that way at the time while acknowledging that it did elevate his career. “They always want to talk about ‘oh, you know ‘Layer Cake,’ it must...
Daniel Craig burns through 20 suits in a single Bond action scene

Daniel Craig gets through 20 suits in a single action scene as 'James Bond'. The 53-year-old actor is set to portray 007 for the final time in 'No Time To Die', which is finally set for release this month after numerous delays, and reveals that he burns through Bond's famous suits when filming stunts.
CELEBRITIES

