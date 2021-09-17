The Untold Truth Of Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton has been a staple of the entertainment industry for decades now. Cotton got her start at just 15 years old when she won a competition to snag a presenting gig on the early morning kids' show "The Disney Club," per Good Housekeeping. She transformed that teenage gig into a lasting career in the entertainment industry, lending her skills as a presenter to a huge variety of television programs, weighing in on everything from interior design to pop music (via Hello! Magazine).www.mashed.com
Comments / 0