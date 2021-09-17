CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Texas must eliminate rape test kit backlog

Beaumont Enterprise
Cover picture for the articleIt was bad enough that Gov. Greg Abbott bizarrely thinks he can “eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas” instead of taking a realistic approach to this age-old crime — and how it impacts women who are now prohibited from seeking an abortion after six weeks of conception, a brief time period that is usually before most women know they are pregnant. In effect, the new law, which blatantly contradicts the precedent of legal abortion, will force some women — and girls — to bear the child of their rapist whether they want to or not.

The Independent

Kamala Harris slams Texas governor’s plan to eliminate all rape so that victims won’t seek abortions

Vice president Kamala Harris criticized Texas governor Greg Abbott for saying he would eliminate rape so women do not seek abortions in his state. The vice president said Mr Abbott dismissed concerns about women who are raped and are seeking abortions.“The words that he spoke were the words that were, to arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors,” she said. “And to speak those words, that were empty words, that were false words, that were fuelled with not only arrogance but bravado, that is not who we want in our leaders.”Ms Harris made the remarks in California while campaigning for...
Shorthorn

Editorial: Gov. Greg Abbott’s claim that he can ‘eliminate rape’ is absurd, insensitive

Gov. Greg Abbott has responded to critics who point out the lack of a rape exception in the newly-passed Heartbeat Bill by saying he’ll eliminate rape in Texas. “Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets," Abbott said at a press conference on Sept. 7. "So goal No. 1 in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape so that no woman, no person, will be a victim of rape."
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Texas' abortion law traps desperate teenagers

In Texas, teenagers who need abortions must get their parents’ consent, but for many young people, that’s not an option. Maybe they’re in foster care, or they’re unaccompanied minors in immigration detention, in which case the government has legal authority over them. Maybe their parents are abusive, or adamantly opposed to abortion.
Washington Post

They came to Texas for the big houses and barbecue. They also got new laws on abortion, guns and voting.

There was a lot to like in Austin when Kevin Longley moved there a month and a half ago from Maryland’s Montgomery County. His wife had gotten a promotion at her tech company, and their new city already had a solid reputation as a less expensive, more chill Silicon Valley. They bought a 3,000-square foot, five-bedroom house, far bigger than what they could afford outside of D.C. There were breakfast tacos, and amazing barbecue, and weekend day trips to nearby lakes with their 5-year-old daughter.
WKRC

Report: Thousands of rape kits untested for years in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (WKRC/KLTV/KEYE/KHOU/WTVD/KPRC/WRAL/KOVR/WJLA/CNN Newsource) - According to statistics from the Texas State Department of Public Safety, there are over 5,000 untested sexual assault kits in the state. Lavinia Masters has little hope Texas Governor Greg Abbott can deliver on his recent promise to "eliminate all rapists from the streets of...
West Central Tribune

American Opinion: Texas and Missouri schemes to monetize right-wing extremism must not stand

The Justice Department’s lawsuit last week against the state of Texas over its extreme new anti-abortion rights law isn’t just about abortion. Also at issue is the law’s bizarre enforcement mechanism, which effectively allows any private citizen to sue any abortion provider for profit. Attorney General Merrick Garland correctly noted that this citizen-empowerment mechanism, if allowed to stand, would set a dangerous precedent that could be applied to virtually any other hot-button issue.
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Texas’ assault on women

At eighteen I was raped by a roommate’s boyfriend who broke into our home when I was alone. Nine weeks later, after avoiding thinking about it because it was too awful, I found out I was pregnant. Being raised Catholic, I couldn’t reconcile what my faith said about abortion with...
Arkansas Online

OPINION | WENDY CHAVKIN: Democracy fight in Texas

The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol threatened U.S. democracy. Individuals unhappy with the voters' choice of Joe Biden as president used violence to try to prevent Congress from completing the electoral vote count and certifying the election results. Now, similar Constitution-ignoring, citizen-enforced actions are being incited through law at...
KATU.com

Opinion: In response to Texas abortion law, we must pursue equality

When I was three years old, my mom had an abortion. She wanted the baby, but she was barely able to take care of me. My father had left her for another woman, and he was not paying any child support. She was working as a janitor, and only had a high school education and no real marketable skills. She was scared and alone, and she did what she thought would give her and I the best possible chance to survive.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas lawmakers receive threats for SB 8 vote

TEXAS — Texas law enforcement has issued a warning of a credible threat being made against several state legislators who voted in favor of Senate Bill 8, the state’s controversial abortion law. The Texas Department of Public Safety emailed a statement to an unknown number of House and Senate members...
The Independent

JD Vance calls pregnancy from rape and incest ‘inconvenient’ as he backs Texas abortion law

Republican candidate JD Vance described a pregnancy following rape or incest as “inconvenient” during an interview where he came out in support of the Texas abortion law.The Senate hopeful from Ohio, and author of Hillbilly Elegy, was asked by Spectrum News this week if women should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term if it was the result of rape or incest.“The question betrays a certain presumption that’s wrong,” Mr Vance said.“It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of...
