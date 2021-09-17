Officials identify remains found along Palisades in 2002 as missing kayaker

JACKSON, Wyoming — A decades-long missing persons case from Jackson, Wyoming has come to a close after remains from the Palisades Reservoir area were recently identified. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell confirmes the remains of 24-year-old Kyle Martin were identified as the bones found by a man walking his dog near the reservoir in 2002. Martin disappeared on May 30, 1995, while kayaking the Hoback river with a friend. The river is a tributary of the Snake River, which then flows into Palisades Reservoir.