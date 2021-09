It's a difficult time to be in the market for a used car. Prices climbed to new heights as the summer of 2021 progressed and set a record in June, according to Cox Automotive, averaging $25,101 for vehicles with an average of 68,613 miles on the odometer. That was $687 higher than May and a massive $5,000 over the prior year. And it's not going to get better anytime soon.

