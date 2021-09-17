CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Dem senators warned of long nights and weekend work as fiscal cliff looms

By Marianne LeVine and Burgess Everett
POLITICO
POLITICO
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZDlN_0bzWgzVU00
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer leaving this week's policy lunch, where members discussed reconciliation legislation. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

Updated: 09/17/2021 01:52 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office on Friday warned Democrats to be ready to work late nights and weekends this month, a sign of the strenuous weeks ahead, according to two Democratic aides.

Leadership's notice comes as Senate Democrats face an intense fall schedule, with multiple fiscal deadlines hitting as the chamber also works to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees.

In the coming weeks, Democrats will need to fund the government past Sept. 30, as well as address the debt ceiling. Senate Republicans have vowed they will not vote to raise the debt ceiling and argue that Democrats can do so on their own using reconciliation. But the White House and Democratic leadership are pushing for a bipartisan solution, saying much of the debt was racked up under former President Donald Trump.

In addition, Democrats are racing to finalize their up-to $3.5 trillion social spending plan. Progressives had hoped that the social spending package would be ready by Sept. 27, the date Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set for a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but Democrats increasingly acknowledge that that timeline is unlikely.

Senate Democrats are also set to vote as soon as next week on an intraparty compromise bill on election and ethics reform. A working group of Senate Democrats introduced the legislation this week, but it’s widely expected to fail amid unanimous opposition from Senate Republicans.

Comments / 27

Dean Parr
8d ago

I strongly believe the system is RIGGED because these nuttbags have won the last 45 years making the same mistakes & lies to destroy America!!!

Reply(1)
13
madelene crane
8d ago

They will be up all night trying to figure out how to skew Americans. Make up laws only we have to follow. Who is controlling Biden & White House.

Reply
7
me
8d ago

Shut it down. I could care less if it shutdown or not. It’s the democrats fault because they do nothing but destroy the country.

Reply
4
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Smith: Dems speed toward looming cliff

This week the House of Representatives passed a bill that would raise the debt limit to allow unlimited new spending through most of 2022 and provide short-term funding for the government until Dec. 3. The bill, which was passed on a party-line vote, now heads to the Senate without a bipartisan agreement in place to ensure passage. Meanwhile, Democrats’ primary focus remains their arbitrary deadline to ram through President Biden’s expansive tax and spending package. These factors are quickly colliding with economic reality.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Forward motion, but no promises on reconciliation and CR

With Caitlin Emma and Andrew Desiderio. MARKING UP FOR BETTER OR WORSE — Members of the House Budget Committee met Thursday night with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to prepare for a Saturday markup on Democrats’ multi trillion-dollar social spending bill — the price tag and parameters of which are still very much in flux as the lower chamber hurtles toward critical deadlines next week. “I mean, the speaker just wanted to get the process going,” Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) told POLITICO. “She called me this morning and said, ‘I want you all to mark up Saturday if you can.’”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Nights And Weekends#Democratic#The White House
windermeresun.com

House Passes Fiscal Cliff Bill, Senate Republicans Threaten To Block

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
POLITICO

Business groups zero in on House Republicans to save BIF as progressives waver

INFRASTRUCTURE COALITION FLIES IN AHEAD OF EXPECTED HOUSE VOTE: A coalition of business groups led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is amping up its pressure on House lawmakers to pass the bipartisan infrastructure package next week as political dynamics surrounding the measure have kept its prospects for passage murky. The groups, part of the Coalition for Bipartisan Infrastructure, launched a national day of action today, which includes a letter to House members, meetings on the Hill and a grassroots and social media push urging members to support the bill if, as Democratic leaders pledged this morning, it comes up for a vote next Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV-TV

Parliamentarian dashes Senate Dems immigration hopes

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Late Sunday evening, the Senate parliamentarian ruled Democrats cannot include sweeping immigration reform measures in their budget proposal using reconciliation because the measure isn’t really about the budget. It’s a huge blow to Senate Democrats. On Twitter, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said, “I am deeply disappointed in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The Senate's move

Editor’s Note: Weekly Tax is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Tax policy newsletter, Morning Tax. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
washingtoninformer.com

Senate Dems Near Deal on Voting Rights Legislation

Senate Democrats reportedly are expected to agree as early as Tuesday on an updated version of voting rights legislation the party believes will have the full support of all Democratic senators. “The member-level discussions are complete,” a source told NBC News, adding that staff members “are going through the text...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Pelosi’s toughest whip campaign commences

GOOD NEWS FOR MCCONNELL: The latest weekly POLITICO/Morning Consult poll is out this morning and finds that more voters would blame Democrats than Republicans if the U.S. were to default on its debt. The finding comes as Senate Minority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL is rallying his members to oppose raising the borrowing cap. Asked which party they would blame more, 33% said Democrats, 42% said both parties, and only 16% said Republicans. Nine percent didn’t know. One note of caution: The crisis point is still weeks away, and the blame game has hardly begun. Toplines … Crosstabs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

House Budget Dems approve unfinished $3.5T social spending plan

The House Budget Committee approved Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan on Saturday night, preparing the measure for floor action even as Democratic leaders struggle to finalize bill text that can pass both chambers. House Budget Democrats approved their $3.5 trillion spending plan in a rare Saturday session, sending more than...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Pair of longtime Senate staffers heads downtown

TWO LONGTIME SENATE STAFFERS DEPART FOR K STREET: Longtime staffers on the Senate Appropriations and Senate Commerce committees are leaving the Hill for K Street. Scott Nance, who’s served on the Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee for nearly two decades, will join boutique lobbying firm A1.9 Strategies as a vice president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Pelosi hints infrastructure delay as US Congress begins huge week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it might not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines. But Pelosi, despite her confidence that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has already cleared the Senate with bipartisan support will pass the House of Representatives "this week," hinted at potential quicksand ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

House Democrats ready reconciliation package for floor vote next week

House Democratic leaders are scrambling to ready a sweeping budget reconciliation package of safety net program expansions, tax breaks for families and renewable energy incentives and tax increases on wealthy individuals and corporations for a floor vote next week. That ambitious timeframe, if it holds, would line up the multitrillion-dollar...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
7K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy