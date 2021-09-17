CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Natural immunity versus vaccination: Huntsville Hospital doctor explains

By Kellie Miller
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve already had COVID-19, you might be wondering if you still need to get vaccinated. The key question: Can you rely on natural immunity?. According to Dr. Ali Hassoun, Infectious Disease Specialist at Huntsville Hospital, natural immunity protects some people from reinfection but the concern is, there is not enough data to show how long that immunity lasts or if it’s effective against variants. Also, just like anything else involving health, he said the answer can be different from person to person.

