Rezac set to take over as Voice of the Griffons

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
 9 days ago

Eagle Radio in conjunction with Missouri Western Athletics has announced that KFEQ sports director Tommy Rezac will become the next voice of Missouri Western State University Athletics on the Griffon Sports Network.

Rezac succeeds longtime voice of the Griffons Dave Riggert, who recently became the radio voice of James Madison University Athletics in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

“I’m extremely thrilled and honored to be taking over as the radio voice of Missouri Western Athletics,” Rezac said. “It has long been my career goal to become the radio voice of an NCAA program, and I am blessed to be working with so many amazing people at Missouri Western and Eagle Radio.”

Rezac has worked as the sports director at 680 KFEQ and Eagle Radio since December 2020.

He started his radio career in 2017 as the sports director of 1400 KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska. Rezac covered Nebraska Athletics for Lincoln’s longtime Husker flagship station, doing interviews, articles and several Husker talk shows.

In early March 2020, Rezac accepted a role to become the radio voice of University of Minnesota-Crookston athletics in Crookston, Minnesota, for KROX Radio.

Rezac has won multiple awards for his sports reporting, including first place in radio sports reporting from the Missouri Broadcasters Association this year. He has also won first place for play-by-play and sports reporting from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association four times.

He is a 2017 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he majored in broadcast journalism with an emphasis in sports communications.

