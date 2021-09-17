23 new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Friday, Sept. 17
BROOKINGS – The state on Friday reported 544 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths in South Dakota. Twenty-three of the new cases have been reported in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 4,759 total cases (15 new confirmed and eight new probable): 4,454 of those people have recovered (eight new) with 268 active cases (up by 15) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 143 people in the county have been hospitalized at some point (no change), the state reported.brookingsregister.com
Comments / 0