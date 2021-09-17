23 new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Friday, Sept. 17

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,071 new coronavirus cases and 34 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,402,826 cases and 29,064 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,641 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 662 in ICUs. The state says 12,645,207 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,175,591 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...

