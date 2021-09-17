CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings County, SD

23 new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Friday, Sept. 17

Brookings Register
Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS – The state on Friday reported 544 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths in South Dakota. Twenty-three of the new cases have been reported in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 4,759 total cases (15 new confirmed and eight new probable): 4,454 of those people have recovered (eight new) with 268 active cases (up by 15) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 143 people in the county have been hospitalized at some point (no change), the state reported.

Brookings Register

College life in South Dakota appears normal, but COVID concerns still simmer

Editor's note: This is an expanded version of the South Dakota News Watch story that appeared in the Sept. 24 Register. College campuses across South Dakota have a mostly back-to-normal feel so far this academic year, but the COVID-19 pandemic remains a top concern for many students, faculty and staff.
COLLEGES
KFVS12

66 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, September 24. The health center also reported 61 newly resolved cases. As of Friday, the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard showed 68,473 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Brookings Register

Oglala Tribe issues stay-at-home order due to COVID increase

PINE RIDGE (AP) – Oglala Sioux Tribe officials said Wednesday they're asking all tribal members on the Pine Ridge Reservation to shelter in place following a spike in COVID-19 cases. The initial stay-at-home order issued earlier this week by Oglala Vice President Alicia Mousseau was approved by the tribal council...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
whopam.com

Todd Co. gains eight COVID-19 cases

None of the five adults and three minors are vaccinated and one of the adults with underlying health conditions is hospitalized. Seventy-three of Todd County’s active cases are at home and six are hospitalized.
TODD COUNTY, KY
