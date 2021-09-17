CSU Rams vs. Toledo football: 4 things to know, key matchups and predictions

Line: Toledo -14, Weather: 13% chance of thunderstorms, 79 degrees. Rebound Rams. CSU limps into its first road game after opening the season with an FCS loss (South Dakota State) and falling to lowly Vanderbilt. The Rams have arguably the nation’s best tight end in Trey McBride and a great punter in Ryan Stonehouse. That doesn’t make up for glaring issues facing almost every other position group. If CSU bombs in Toledo, don’t expect fans to fill up Canvas Stadium the rest of this season. The Rams are desperate for a win.