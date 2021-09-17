CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

CSU Rams vs. Toledo football: 4 things to know, key matchups and predictions

By Kyle Fredrickson
Denver Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLine: Toledo -14, Weather: 13% chance of thunderstorms, 79 degrees. Rebound Rams. CSU limps into its first road game after opening the season with an FCS loss (South Dakota State) and falling to lowly Vanderbilt. The Rams have arguably the nation’s best tight end in Trey McBride and a great punter in Ryan Stonehouse. That doesn’t make up for glaring issues facing almost every other position group. If CSU bombs in Toledo, don’t expect fans to fill up Canvas Stadium the rest of this season. The Rams are desperate for a win.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Colorado Football
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Colorado College Sports
Toledo, OH
College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Toledo, OH
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#South Dakota State#Glass Bowl#American Football#Csu#Fcs#Notre Dame#Mac#Rockets#Toledo 34

Comments / 0

Community Policy