A McHenry man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after police found him in possession of more than a pound of cocaine and $24,000 in cash. Ivan Olan, 58, of the 700 block of Colombus Street in McHenry, was charged with unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO