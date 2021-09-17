CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Charley Crockett Skewers the Nashville Star-Making Machine in 'Music City USA'

By Joseph Hudak
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I shouldn’t have come here in the first place, cause folks in here don’t like my kind,” Charley Crockett sings in “Music City USA,” the title track of his new album. The video for the song underscores the cynicism of those lyrics and follows the throwback country singer as he makes his way — anonymously — through Nashville’s crowded Broadway district.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Covid Is Raging in Tennessee. A Nashville Music Festival Is About to Draw Thousands

With an average of more than 8,300 positive cases reported each day, Tennessee held the ignominious distinction last week of leading the United States in new Covid-19 cases per capita. Yet this week thousands of music fans and more than 200 performing artists are expected in Nashville for the Americana Music Festival and Conference, a weeklong celebration of roots music presented each September by the Americana Music Association. While the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony, live showcases by established stars, and Q&As with genre A-listers like Brandi Carlile top the schedules of many attendees, trepidation about gathering in a state overrun...
TENNESSEE STATE
musicconnection.com

Nashville's Songbird City Creates Custom Songs

Songbird City, Nashville’s custom song company that specializes in taking memories and turning them into melodies, has announced its official launch after a soft unveiling in April. Songbird City connects consumers looking to harness the magic of Music City by taking personal details of a loved one — or cherished experience — and turning it into a song.
NASHVILLE, TN
belmont.edu

Belmont Sophomore Lucy Cloud Makes Music City Mayhem’s Top 30

Belmont Sophomore Lucy Cloud placed in Music City Mayhem’s Top 30 earlier this summer. Presented by Lightning 100, Music City Mayhem features thirty-two artists out of hundreds of applicants and pits them against each other. The radio station plays music from each artist on-air and online so the listeners can vote for their favorites to proceed to the next round.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville Pride Festival Returns to Music City

In celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, Nashville Pride Festival has pulled out all the stops for two full days of entertainment, fun, and inclusivity. Featuring over 225 vendors, food trucks aplenty, three stages of live entertainment, showstopping headliners, and much more, the 32nd annual Pride Festival is sure to be one for the books.The Nashville Pride Festival, presented by Bridgestone and Nissan, will be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.
NASHVILLE, TN
Covington News

Rising Covington music star nominated for CMA award, making Opry debut

Newton County native Drew Parker is beginning to see his years of work playing country and gospel music in area restaurants and bars pay off. The Country Music Association (CMA) recently nominated Parker with fellow songwriter Robert Williford and country music star Luke Combs for the CMA's Song of the Year award for "Forever After All."
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Robison
Person
Ernest Tubb
CMT

The Roundup: New Music from Lily Rose, Charley Crockett, Reba McEntire, And More

CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features an incredible plethora of songs that all fall within the realm of country music’s broad tradition. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Lily Rose – Stronger Than I Am. The lead track from Lily Rose’s seven-song project from Big Loud Records is a prelude...
MUSIC
The Boot

Charley Crockett Can’t Stop Creating

The only thing Charley Crockett likes as much as recording music, he says earnestly, is playing it. And he likes playing it an awful lot. "I feel like it's always fairly flowing," Crockett says of his creativity. Writer's block? Sure, he'll sometimes find himself stuck when working through an idea, but when it happens, a walk usually does the trick.
MUSIC
No Depression

SPOTLIGHT: Truth, Fiction, and Charley Crockett

EDITOR’S NOTE: Charley Crockett is No Depression’s Spotlight artist for September. Learn more about him and his new album, Music City USA (out today), in our feature story, and look for more from Crockett all month long. Charley Crockett is a one hell of a storyteller, something that’s on full...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Star#Music Video#Austin City Limits#Music City Usa#The Ryman Auditorium#Americanafest
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC
postsouth.com

On the Lighter Side: Remembering Charley Pride

It’s hard to believe it’s been nine months since we’ve lost one of the greatest vocalists in the history of country music, but Charley Pride made such a great impact on the genre. Pride, the first African American superstar, had a rich baritone voice on such classics as “Kiss an...
CELEBRITIES
thecountrynote.com

Brandi Carlile, the late John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Black Pumas, Charley Crockett and Kristin Weber Crowned as Winners of the Americana Music Association’s 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards

The “best awards show in show business” (Paste) hosted performances by today’s trailblazers plus Lifetime Achievement honorees,. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Americana Music Association celebrated distinguished members of its community tonight and revealed the winners of the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at the historic Ryman Auditorium. A generation-bridging group of musical innovators garnered coveted awards, including Brandi Carlile (Artist of the Year), Sturgill Simpson (Album of the Year), the late John Prine (Song of the Year), Black Pumas (Duo/Group of the Year), Charley Crockett (Emerging Act of the Year) and Kristin Weber (Instrumentalist of the Year).
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

The Temptations Celebrate 60th Anniversary With New Smokey Robinson-Penned Song

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Temptations, and they’re marking the occasion with the release of the new Smokey Robinson-penned song “Is It Gonna Be Yes or No.” It will appear on their upcoming Temptations 60 LP, and you can hear it right now. Robinson wrote many of the Temptations’ most enduring songs, including “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” This new song was executive-produced by Otis Williams, the sole founding members of the Temptations still in the group, and features keyboardist Dave Garfield, bassist Freddie Washington, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer...
MUSIC
hifitrends.com

#NewMusicFriday September 17th: New Music Releases You Need To Hear Feat. Tems, Charley Crockett, And Buena Vista Social Club!

Check Out This Week’s Best Sounding New Music Releases!. Every #NewMusicFriday, we pick a bunch of the best-sounding new albums so you can get your audiophile music fix!… As usual, it’s a very eclectic mix (Albums are arranged with more traditional audiophile genres like Jazz and Blues at the top, and the non-traditional audiophile stuff towards the bottom).
MUSIC
KPEL 96.5

10 Reasons to Celebrate Johnny Cash’s Legend

JR Cash was born in Kingsland, Ark., on Feb. 26, 1932, as the fourth of seven children to Ray and Carrie Cash; it wasn't until he signed with Sun Records in 1955 that he adopted the stage name of Johnny Cash. Now, more than six decades later, Cash is nothing less than a national treasure and an absolute legend in not just the country genre but music as a whole.
CELEBRITIES
TexasHighways

The Musical Legacy of Crockett Didn’t End With Lightnin’ Hopkins

Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Crockett was established shortly after the Texas Revolution and named for famed frontiersman Davy Crockett. With an economy based on lumber, agriculture, oil, and the railroad, Crockett grew into a busy crossroads, and by the early 1900s, it was a common stop for Black performers on the Chitlin’ Circuit. Crockett’s stages also attracted local musicians, including the legendary bluesman Lightnin’ Hopkins, from nearby Centerville, who was a common sight in town. Only one of those old venues still exists—now known as the Camp Street Café & Store. Pipp Gillette, who moved to the area in 1983, restored the historic building in 1998 with his brother, Guy, who has since passed away. Gillette hosts regional and national acts at Camp Street and also takes the stage himself, playing traditional cowboy music. Gillette’s family has deep roots in the area, and today he lives on the same ranch in nearby Lovelady where his grandparents once raised cotton and cattle and where he spent summers as a boy.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy