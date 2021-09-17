CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
G7 Carbis Bay Hotel ordered to remove meeting rooms

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hotel that hosted world leaders for the G7 summit in Cornwall has been ordered to remove meeting rooms which were built without planning permission. The Carbis Bay Hotel had said the rooms were required for the event, but it did not have planning permission for them. A planning application...

www.bbc.com

thestand.org

Tell Hilton: Hotel rooms should be cleaned every day

NEW YORK CITY (Sept. 15, 2021) — Don’t you deserve to have your hotel room cleaned every day? That’s what hotel guests have come to expect and love. But as tourism comes roaring back, Hilton wants to end this standard and eliminate housekeepers’ jobs. UNITE HERE’s research shows that ending...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Five signs of excellent hotel room hygiene

When you are staying at a hotel, the most important thing to note is hygiene. Falling ill on vacation or having a bad travel experience due to the unhygienic room can really ruin the vacation. However, do you know how to tell if the room is hygienic?. You can look...
LIFESTYLE
Malibu Times

39-Room Hotel Approved for PCH Near Malibu Pier

One of eastern Malibu’s most recognizable eyesores is set to become a new, 39-room hotel complete with a pool and spa, large ocean-view deck, and restaurant, after city council voted, 4-1, to approve permits for the project this week. The project was a rare success for a developer in Malibu,...
MALIBU, CA
middletownri.com

Hotel Room Limit Approved For Lower Aquidneck Area

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (September 20, 2021) – There’s a new cap on the number of hotel rooms allowed in lower Aquidneck Avenue neighborhood. Concerned about the potential overdevelopment of the beachfront area near the Newport city line, the Town Council okayed new language at a meeting Monday night in Town Hall that restricted the number of rooms to 260.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Joe Biden
Boris Johnson
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Border Force IT glitch causes airport chaos for thousands

A Border Force IT failure has caused electronic passport gates to fail at airports across the UK.Travellers including journalist Louis Theroux reported huge queues at Heathrow, Stansted, Edinburgh and Manchester airports, as well as at other locations.A spokesperson for Heathrow airport, which is the busiest in the UK, said: “We’re aware of a systems failure impacting the e-gates, which are staffed and operated by Border Force. “This issue is impacting a number of ports of entry and is not an isolated issue at Heathrow. Our teams are working with Border Force to find a solution as quickly as possible.”A spokesperson...
LIFESTYLE
Lodging

IHG Hotels & Resorts Creates Smart Hotel Room at the Kimpton Rowan

IHG Hotels & Resorts—known for brands like InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, and Hotel Indigo—has partnered with Josh.ai to create a voice-controlled smart room at the Kimpton Rowan hotel in Palm Springs, California. IHG is the first global hotel company to deploy Josh.ai and...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WestfairOnline

Legoland opens 250-room hotel; park closes Nov. 28

The world’s most popular toy has also delivered a unique addition to its newest theme park: Legoland New York officially opened its 250-room hotel. The 150-acre entertainment venue is set on 500 acres, giving visitors a beautiful view of Hudson Valley when they’re not busy checking out the rides and thoughtful creations Legoland’s master builders have introduced to the property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOAT 7

Hotels experiencing room cancellations during Balloon Fiesta week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloon Fiesta is weeks away and, usually, hotels would be booked. But the delta variant is suspected of causing hotel room bookings to dip. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is an event that will blow you away. Fiesta generated $187 million in revenue for New Mexico in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
#Planning Permission#G7 Summit#The Carbis Bay Hotel#Cornwall Council#Ldrs#Bbc News South West
InsideHook

Review: Welcome to the Azure, The Only California Hotel With In-Room Hot Springs Tubs

One of the best things a hotel can do is introduce guests to something they’ve never experienced before. On that front, Azure Palm Hot Springs’s in-room hot springs tubs are pretty astonishing. Plenty of Californians have taken a dip in a wild hot spring at some point — but even they’ve probably never encountered the luxe, completely private, custom-built tubs that Azure offers in their Spa Suites.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Don't panic… but don't go lower than a quarter of a tank! Warning for drivers as ministers 'prepare for the worst' amid Winter of Discontent fears with BP saying fuel rationing is on the way and growing calls for the ARMY to step in

Downing Street today signalled it is bracing for a 'winter of discontent' after BP was forced to ration fuel and shut stations, supermarkets warned of food shortages and more energy firms went bust amid rising gas prices. The Petrol Retailers Association warned drivers to 'keep a quarter of a tank'...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Northern Ireland joins England in scrapping pre-departure travel tests from October

Northern Ireland’s Executive has announced that the country will scrap the requirement for a pre-departure Covid test or “test to fly” from 4 October.In a statement, a spokesperson for the Executive said: “On international travel, we have decided to remove the requirement for pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries. This will come into force at 4am on October 4.”Scotland’s government also announced this afternoon that the country will follow suit with the UK government’s plans on scrapping “test to fly”.“The new proposals make clear pre-departure tests will no longer be a requirement. We also intend to...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
The Independent

British police arrest man over killing of London teacher

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of killing Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher found dead in a London park.Nessa’s killing — as she walked to meet a friend a few minutes from her south London home — has renewed concerns that women are not safe on the city’s streets. A vigil is due to be held in Nessa’s memory on Friday. Nessa, 28, was found dead in Kidbrooke, southeast London on Sept. 17. Detectives believe she was attacked during what would have been a five-minute walk through a local park to meet a friend at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government refuses to halt post-Brexit Faroes trade deal despite whale and dolphin massacres

The government has refused to suspend a free-trade deal with the Faroe Islands over whale and dolphin massacres, in defiance of calls from conservationists.Hunters caused widespread outrage last week when they wiped out a super-pod of 1,428 dolphins – thought to be the worst bloodbath of the mammals in the islands’ history.Just 10 days later, they responded to the global revulsion by slaughtering 53 pilot whales only a few miles from the first massacre.Wildlife campaigner Dominic Dyer has called for ministers to suspend the £580m post-Brexit agreement that the government agreed with the Faroe Islands in 2019 “until the slaughter...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Forget the fuel crisis – the commodity in shortest supply in Britain is ministerial responsibility

When Grant Shapps states that there is no fuel shortage in Britain, he is making himself look and sound a little foolish. It is true that there is plenty of oil still being imported, or pumped out of the North Sea, and more than adequate capacity in the refineries; but that is of little practical use if the fuel cannot be moved because there aren’t enough tanker drivers around – as Mr Shapps knows full well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Europe is not experiencing the same shortages as the UK – funny that

I have been on holiday in France for the last two weeks. I would like to report that here there are no empty shelves in supermarkets, the petrol stations are all open, there are no threats to the supplies of meat and carbonated drinks, Covid cases are running at about 6,000 new cases a day and the French press do not seem over-exercised about the rise in energy prices and huge increases in the cost of living.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Friday briefing: Fuel shortages add to winter woes

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories today. Three of the UK’s biggest operators of petrol stations have warned of fuel shortages at some forecourts due to a shortage of drivers, as businesses called on ministers to relax visa rules for foreign workers. BP said up to 100 of its forecourts were short of at least one grade of fuel, with several forced to close entirely. Esso said that a handful of its petrol stations operated alongside Tesco Express stores were affected, and the supermarket chain’s own sites are also suffering outages. The government insisted there was “no shortage of fuel”, but with energy prices already spiking and concerns about food supplies heading into winter, ministers face intense pressure to ease acute labour and supply chain shortages linked to Brexit and the pandemic. The Road Haulage Association said a “very short-term” measure would be to allow drivers onto the shortage occupation list and “seasonal visas” for foreign drivers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

EVCL Chill: 400 jobs at risk as food firm goes bust

More than 400 jobs are at risk as a firm which delivers chilled food to major supermarkets across the UK called in administrators. EVCL Chill Ltd, which has headquarters in Alfreton, Derbyshire, delivers food to retailers including Asda and Sainsbury's. Administrators PwC said acute driver shortages had added to its...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

