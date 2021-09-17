G7 Carbis Bay Hotel ordered to remove meeting rooms

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories today. Three of the UK’s biggest operators of petrol stations have warned of fuel shortages at some forecourts due to a shortage of drivers, as businesses called on ministers to relax visa rules for foreign workers. BP said up to 100 of its forecourts were short of at least one grade of fuel, with several forced to close entirely. Esso said that a handful of its petrol stations operated alongside Tesco Express stores were affected, and the supermarket chain’s own sites are also suffering outages. The government insisted there was “no shortage of fuel”, but with energy prices already spiking and concerns about food supplies heading into winter, ministers face intense pressure to ease acute labour and supply chain shortages linked to Brexit and the pandemic. The Road Haulage Association said a “very short-term” measure would be to allow drivers onto the shortage occupation list and “seasonal visas” for foreign drivers.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO