CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Pandemic leads to BMI increase, weight gain among children

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZJqi_0bzWcrIq00

A new CDC study indicates young people appear to have gained a good bit of weight during the pandemic.

According to the study, the rate of Body Mass Index increase in children ages 2 to 19 nearly doubled.

Researchers collected BMI data on more than 400,000 children ages 2 to 19, with measurements taken before and during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to school closures and fewer opportunities for physical activity and proper nutrition, leading to weight gain in kids and teens.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Study claims obesity caused by picking wrong foods, not eating too much

Despite years of calories-in, calories-out dieting advice, obesity levels are increasing in many countries, raising public health concerns. A newly published perspective piece notes that the root cause of obesity — and perhaps key to addressing the problem — may not be as simple as overeating, but rather the types of food that people are often consuming.
FITNESS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Weight Gain, Says Dietitian

Compared to 60 or even just 50 years ago, Americans burn fewer calories every day through movement and consume more calories. The result? Over 42% of Americans were obese in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's 12% more than it was just 18 years earlier.
WEIGHT LOSS
alternativemedicine.com

Weight gain, avoiding the Freshman 15

Everyone’s heard about the so-called freshman 15, but new research from the University of Georgia suggests that counteracting this weight gain might be more complicated than just taking a walk around the quad. The freshman 15 is actually a bit of a misnomer, with students typically only putting on around...
FITNESS
New York Post

Children’s BMI ‘doubled’ during pandemic, shocking study says

In the wake of the pandemic, a generation of American kids will be faced with a higher risk of poor health in adulthood. More than a year of upheaval, anxiety and stress caused by the global coronavirus outbreak has put a pause on doctors’ and patients’ efforts to address another American killer: obesity. And that disregard for physical fitness had the greatest impact on kids and teens, evidently, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed the rate of increase in kids’ BMI, or body mass index, “approximately doubled” last year.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Cdc#Bmi#Nutrition#Pandemic
earth.com

It’s not overeating, but what we eat, that causes weight gain

The traditional energy-balance model teaches us that the maintenance of body weight is achieved by balancing the calories we consume with the energy we expend. This philosophy underlies the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 which state that losing weight requires adults to reduce the number of calories they get from foods and beverages and increase the amount expended through physical activity.
WEIGHT LOSS
washingtonnewsday.com

Children’s weight has risen as a result of the pandemic, with about 22% being classified as obese.

Children’s weight has risen as a result of the pandemic, with about 22% being classified as obese. According to a new report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adolescents and teenagers in the United States experienced a “alarming” surge in obesity during the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the survey, 22% of children and teenagers were obese in August of last year, up from 19% the previous year.
FITNESS
healththoroughfare.com

The Percentage Of Obese Teenagers And Children Increased Significantly During The Pandemic

Kids and teens became particularly vulnerable to becoming fat and unhealthy as the flu epidemic unfolded across the world according to a new CDC study. This report, released on Thursday, included 432.302 persons aged 2 to 19 and, along with many other aspects, revealed that the proportion of adolescent and obese children grew to 22% compared to 19% prior to the epidemic. The CDC found that younger children like pre-teens are gaining more weight than their older counterparts. This is bad because overweight children can develop conditions like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer later on in life.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedPage Today

Steep BMI Increase for Kids, Teens During the Pandemic

Kids and teens' rate of body mass index (BMI) increase almost doubled during the pandemic compared with prior years, and the percentage with obesity also increased, researchers found. Among those ages 2 to 19 years, the monthly BMI increase rose from 0.052 (January 2018-February 2020) to 0.100 (March 2020-November 2020),...
RELATIONSHIPS
Napa Valley Register

Regarding Children: Post-Pandemic? If Only

Have you noticed how much puppies, kittens and kids have in common? Of course you have: you can’t miss the curiosity, the delight in surprises, the taste of good things. Especially delicious when you find those good things on the floor. It used to seem that my toddler would eat...
KIDS
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Weight gain often an issue as women move into menopause

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I recently turned 50, and I walk about 1 mile daily and work out two to three times per week. I believe I am beginning to go into menopause, as I have not had a period in a few months. Also, I have noticed the number on my scale rising, even though I have not changed my diet or activities. I’ve heard weight gain is common in menopause. As I enter this stage of life, what can I do to maintain my weight other than continuing to work out and eat well?
WEIGHT LOSS
News On 6

Doctors See Increase In Type 2 Diabetes Among Kids Due To Pandemic

Doctors said the COVID-19 pandemic is having an unexpected impact on some children. As new COVID-19 cases continue to pop up nationwide, pediatricians said they're seeing another trend: more Type 2 diabetes in children. Dr. Courtney Sauls is a pediatrician at Ascension St. John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. Since the...
HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

How sleeping less than 7 hours a night can lead to weight gain

Sleeping fewer than seven hours a night can lead to poorer snacking choices, researchers say. In a new study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the analysis of data on nearly 20,000 American adults showed a link between not meeting recommended sleep guidelines and eating more snack carbohydrates, added sugar, fats and caffeine.
FITNESS
NBC4 Columbus

Less sleep linked to night snacking, weight gain, says OSU study

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If a person eats sensibly all day and then digs into unhealthy snacks and sugary drinks at night, they may be eating the calories of an average breakfast before bedtime. “There’s really not much differentiation between, did I have dinner at 8:30, or did I have dinner...
COLUMBUS, OH
mentaldaily.com

Study finds consuming nuts not associated with weight gain

Experts at the University of Toronto released their new findings in Obesity Reviews indicating that certain types of nutrition, like nuts, do not cause weight gain. As part of their study, 121 clinical trials and prospective studies were examined, totaling more than 500,000 participants. “Nuts are recommended for cardiovascular health,...
DIETS
Telegraph

I’m embarrassed by my daughter’s junk food weight gain

I’m aware that I have a tendency to look at my children with a jaundiced eye. I’ve always been a perfectionist, so when other mothers are delighting in their children’s achievements, however small, I’m always wishing my children could do better. I try not to show this too much, but I do push them hard – in everything: school, sport, manners, friendships and yes, appearance.
FITNESS
MySanAntonio

Eat healthy: 5 easy tips to avoid gaining weight on September 16

We are in the national month and with it a varied offer of typical culinary dishes of our country, which make the celebrations for the Independence of Mexico a feast of flavor. The gastronomic delights that our culture has are many and the cravings they cause could cause excesses in food and alcohol, causing an increase in calorie intake, which could lead you to gain a few extra kilos .
DIETS
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy