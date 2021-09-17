CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Man City, Bayern in good form; pressure on Lille

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City has scored at least five goals in each of its last four home games in all competitions. Next in the firing line at Etihad Stadium is Southampton as City goes for a fourth straight win in the Premier League, having beaten Norwich and Arsenal 5-0 and then Leicester 1-0 after opening with a 1-0 loss at Tottenham. City also beat Leipzig 6-3 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Liverpool and Everton are unbeaten and both on 10 points ahead of games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, respectively, while Arsenal looks to follow up its first win in the league — against Norwich last weekend — by defeating Burnley away. Norwich, the only team without a point so far, hosts fellow promoted team Watford.

Reuters

Guardiola urges Man City to build on winning form

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his squad's commitment after they bounced back from a shaky start to their Premier League season with three successive wins. Title holders City suffered an opening day defeat at Tottenham Hotspur but responded with wins over Norwich City, Arsenal and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lille draws 0-0 at home to 10-man Wolfsburg in CL opener

LILLE, France (AP) — French champion Lille failed to take advantage of an extra man when it was held to a 0-0 draw by Wolfsburg in their Champions League opener on Tuesday. Wolfsburg played for more than 30 minutes with 10 players after imposing United States center half John Brooks was sent off in the 63rd minute for a second yellow card following a handball.
SOCCER
Christophe Galtier
Antoine Griezmann
Jocelyn Gourvennec
bayernstrikes.com

Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski enjoying best form of his life

After a poor pre-season in terms of results, Bayern Munich has enjoyed a very good start to the new campaign. The German Champions remain unbeaten across all competitions, which included impressive victories against Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in cup competitions. The defending Bundesliga champions also convincingly defeated RB Leipzig last season.
SOCCER
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Man City faces 3rd-tier Wycombe in League Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Manchester City begins its quest for a fifth straight English League Cup title with a home match against third-tier Wycombe in the third round. City’s recent dominance is such that the team has won the cup six times in the last eight years. The third round is when the teams involved in European competitions this season enter the League Cup. Liverpool visits Norwich in an all-Premier League match. Other games between teams in the top flight and the lower leagues are: Queens Park Rangers vs. Everton, Sheffield United vs. Southampton, Watford vs. Stoke, Fulham vs. Leeds and Burnley vs. Rochdale.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Bayern#Barcelona#Liverpool#Lille#Matchday#European#The Premier League#Tottenham#The Champions League#Crystal Palace#Arsenal#Burnley#Spanish#Athletic Bilbao#Inter Milan#Bologna#Real Madrid#Atalanta#Germany Bayern Munich#Ap
midfloridanewspapers.com

MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to rebound from big loss to Bayern

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Barcelona hosts winless Granada in the Spanish league and hopes to rebound from the demoralizing 3-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Ronald Koeman’s team remains depleted by injuries, with Jordi Alba and Pedri González unlikely to play at Camp Nou Stadium. Granada is coming off two straight losses after opening with consecutive draws. It has beaten Barcelona twice in their last four league matches, including the last meeting at Camp Nou in April.
UEFA
BBC

Chelsea v Man City: What does the form show?

Chelsea have kept 15 clean sheets in 24 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel, more than any other side since the German took charge. Meanwhile, Manchester City have failed to score in two of their five Premier League games this season, as many as they had in their previous 30 in the competition. They’ve not failed to score in as many as half of their first six games in a Premier League campaign since 2006-07. Excluding own goals, Chelsea have already had 10 different goalscorers in their five Premier League games this season. Only Arsenal in 2009-10 have played fewer games before reaching 10 different scorers in a single campaign in the competition (4).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton F.C.
Burnley F.C.
Europe
Manchester City F.C.
Champions League
Liverpool F.C.
FC Barcelona
Arsenal F.C.
Spain
Premier League
F.C. Bayern Munich
Madrid, Spain
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Leader Bayern Munich takes on promoted Fürth

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Bayern Munich visits promoted Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga looking for another big win. Bayern beat the other promoted team in the league, Bochum, 7-0 last week with two goals by midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Bayern is top of the league — level on points with Wolfsburg — and has 20 goals from five Bundesliga games. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could have next week’s Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv in mind when selecting his team.
SOCCER
AFP

French football wrestles with violence in stadiums as fans return

After a year of football in empty stadiums the return of supporters this season should have been a cause for celebration, but France is reeling from a series of incidents involving fans in and around Ligue 1 games. It has all led to much soul-searching in France, and it may be that many are using the return to the charged atmospheres of football grounds to release pent-up frustrations from a year of coronavirus restrictions.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Tuchel eases pressure on Chelsea ahead of Man City clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discusses their clash with Manchester City. Chelsea host City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a game which Tuchel has described as a title race six-pointer. However, he insists there's no pressure on his team going into the match and states if they fail to win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts Man City in early EPL showdown

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It's a battle of the Premier League heavyweights when Chelsea hosts defending champion Manchester City. Chelsea looks to be City's biggest rival for the title after opening league play with four wins and a draw and only conceding one goal — a penalty. Chelsea has beaten City in their last three meetings, most recently the Champions League final in May. City is three points behind Chelsea after losing to Tottenham and drawing at home to Southampton last weekend. Manchester United and Liverpool are tied on points with Chelsea heading into matches against Aston Villa at home and Brentford away, respectively. Among the four other games is Everton's home game against Norwich, which has lost all five games so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Two of the Premier League’s presumed title contenders meet as Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.Thomas Tuchel’s side top the league table after a commanding second-half performance took them past Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to continue a strong start to the season that has seen them drop just two points.Manchester City, meanwhile, were held by Southampton and dropped out of the top four.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updatesNeither side will be keen to cede points to their rivals so early in the new Premier League campaign in a clash...
PREMIER LEAGUE

