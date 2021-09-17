MATCHDAY: Man City, Bayern in good form; pressure on Lille

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City has scored at least five goals in each of its last four home games in all competitions. Next in the firing line at Etihad Stadium is Southampton as City goes for a fourth straight win in the Premier League, having beaten Norwich and Arsenal 5-0 and then Leicester 1-0 after opening with a 1-0 loss at Tottenham. City also beat Leipzig 6-3 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Liverpool and Everton are unbeaten and both on 10 points ahead of games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, respectively, while Arsenal looks to follow up its first win in the league — against Norwich last weekend — by defeating Burnley away. Norwich, the only team without a point so far, hosts fellow promoted team Watford.