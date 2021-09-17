Turning Point Community Church to host ‘Suicide Loss Survivor’s Candlelight’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Turning Point Community Church will host its 3rd annual Suicide Loss Survivor’s Candlelight Friday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. This event is for anyone who has been touched by suicide in any way. With suicide rates increasing, the church hopes to raise awareness about mental health issues by learning about warning signs of suicide, what to do if you or someone you know is in crisis and coping with grief after a suicide loss.