U.N. Expresses Disappointment in Taliban, Asks Them to Include Women in Government

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution calling for a government that has "the full, equal and meaningful participation of women."

