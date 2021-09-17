CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran forward Frederik Gauthier signs PTO with Devils

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoaCu_0bzWb5QM00
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils have added another experienced NHL forward to the mix for training camp, signing Frederik Gauthier to a professional tryout. Gauthier joins Mark Jankowski, Jimmy Vesey and Tyler Wotherspoon who will also be in Devils camp on PTOs.

Now 26, Gauthier never did develop into the shutdown center that the Toronto Maple Leafs were hoping for when they selected him 21st overall in 2013. Standing 6’5″ and 239-lbs, the former Rimouski Oceanic star should be a physical presence on the ice that can lean on attacking players and punish defenders. Unfortunately, he has never seemed interested in playing the bruising style and using his frame to its full advantage.

In 170 career NHL games, Gauthier has just 204 hits and 31 points. All but two of those games came with Toronto, before playing for the Arizona Coyotes last season. Averaging just nine minutes a night to this point, securing a full-time NHL job is likely out of the question for the big center.

Still, he could certainly provide some depth for the Devils down the middle if he earns a two-way contract. The team isn’t really loaded with options for the bottom-six, which is likely exactly why these players keep agreeing to tryouts with the team as they look to secure NHL contracts.

