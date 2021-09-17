What's Making Us Happy: A Guide For Your Weekend Watching, Listening And Reading

See it in theaters or stream it on Amazon Prime: 'Everybody’s Talking About Jamie'. English stage director Jonathan Butterell—in his feature film debut—helms this lively, heartfelt adaptation of the stage musical, which in turn took its material from the BBC doc Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. Max Harwood, another fresh face to the movies, takes on the title role: He's Jamie New, a British teenager who can't quite find his place, but dreams of drag queen stardom, overcoming considerable prejudice and bullying along the way. Harwood's backed by an excellent cast, including Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel and Richard E. Grant (an Oscar nominee in 2019 for Can You Ever Forgive Me?) as the more experienced queen who takes Jamie under his wing. Written by Tom McRae, who also penned the songs with Dan Gillespie Sells.

