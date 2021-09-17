CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What's Making Us Happy: A Guide For Your Weekend Watching, Listening And Reading

publicradioeast.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes we find it hard to pry ourselves away from the news, but even when we can't, we often can find things that are good to watch or listen to or read that either keep us entertained, make us smarter, or help us understand things a little better. What to...

www.publicradioeast.org

Comments / 0

Related
Berkeleyan Online

Editors’ Picks: What to Read and Watch This Fall

Some of our favorite new books, podcasts, performances and more, for your entertainment. Our editors have curated a list of entertainment to indulge in this summer. Here are their top picks of books, documentaries, and more, all produced by UC Berkeley faculty and alumni. The Return of Cal Performances. For...
BERKELEY, CA
Washington Post

What to watch this weekend: ‘Nuclear Family’ on HBO

Side Hustle (Nickelodeon at 8) Lex, Presley and Munchy get the opportunity to be in musician ZooZoo’s live performance until ZooZoo takes credit for Presley’s dance move. 48 Hours (CBS at 10) A look at the death of Gabby Petito and the hunt for her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Specials. Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary,...
TV SERIES
psychologytoday.com

What Makes You Happy? Why Fun Matters to Your Happiness

Aristotle proposed that eudaimonia, or leading a virtuous life by chasing success and mastery, is the pinnacle of happiness. Epicurus proposed that happiness was achieved from ataraxia—a state of being completely free from anxiety or fear. Research suggests that the experience of having fun reflects Epicurus' philosophy, when people feel...
LIFESTYLE
thethreetomatoes.com

Here’s What Tomatoes Are Reading

Here’s an interesting trio of books from our Tomato reviewers. If you loved Rules of Civility, and haven’t read Amor Towles’s A Gentlemen In Moscow, add it to your list. The Rose Code is a historical novel that takes place during WWII. Before Anyone Else is a beautiful story of the complicated relationship between love and ambition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckayla Maroney
Person
Andrea Bordeaux
Person
Linda Holmes
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Aly Raisman
PopMatters

Dan and Claudia Zanes Made ‘Let Love Be Your Guide’ for Young Listeners

It was around the time of my eldest child’s birth that I became aware that Dan Zanes, like Mark Mothersbaugh, Evan Lurie, and They Might Be Giants, was one of those hip music industry veterans who had stumbled upon a career in family music. Parents were quick to embrace his new act Dan Zanes and Friends, probably because they were all grown-up Del Fuegos fans looking for music their children would enjoy. It wasn’t long before he was winning Grammys and recording with Elizabeth Mitchell, the unofficial queen of children’s folk music.
MUSIC
keysweekly.com

OUR PICKS: READ – WATCH – LISTEN

Erik Larson’s 2020 bestselling “saga of Churchill, family and defiance during the Blitz” explores the first year of Winston Churchill’s term as prime minister, when England entered Hitler’s crosshairs,but not in a way that reads like a history book. Larson brings history to life, writing about events and eras in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Starz#Columbia#Npr#Michigan Radio#Congress
Indy100

Lizzo looks Good As Hell in glam Covid-19 test selfie

Getting a Covid test is not a glamorous affair – unless you’re Lizzo. The iconic 33-year-old singer-songwriter posted a Covid test selfie on Twitter at the weekend and it quickly gathered thousands of likes. Fans replied saying “Covid test, but make it fashion” and “Covid safe goddess omggg”. Lizzo, who...
RECIPES
HOT 97

Rihanna ASAP Rocky Are Reportedly Thinking About Marriage

The Jasmine Brand reports the couple could be considering marriage in the future. The article says a close source said, “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works.”. ASAP Rocky and Riri confirmed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
Thrive Global

Can AI Make Us Healthy and Happy?

The magic of AI rests in its uncanny ability to optimize a given goal in a specific way for each person. AI trains “neural networks” on huge amounts of labeled data; then they use what they’ve “learned” to mathematically pick out and recognize incredibly subtle patterns within other mountains of data, to maximize the given goal. What if we could use the magic of AI to make us healthy or happy? This is quite doable in the next twenty years, and one of the key points I explore in my new book, AI 2041.
LIFESTYLE
Summit Daily News

Your guide on what to stream at Breck Film’s 40th anniversary festival

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. Breck Film’s 40th anniversary festival has arrived, both in person and online. There are fantastic events such as panels and feature films like “CODA,” “Buried,” “I Am Burt Reynolds” and “The River Runner” to physically attend at Breckenridge’s venues this weekend.
MOVIES
thefullhelping.com

Weekend Reading

I took a led yoga class yesterday, and the sweetest thing happened. We were all doing Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana B, a balancing posture. While standing, one grabs hold of a big toe (or a bent knee) while extending that leg out to the side. Traditionally, one gazes in the opposite direction as the extended leg.
YOGA
Marconews.com

What to watch this weekend: 'Dear Evan Hansen,' Netflix's 'The Starling,' new 'My Little Pony'

Don't look now but September's almost over. The fall movie season is just getting cooking, though, with theaters open and new films still streaming at home. This weekend, Ben Platt reprises his Tony-winning role in the movie adaptation of a hit Broadway musical, Melissa McCarthy takes on tragedy and an annoying bird in a new dramedy, the "My Little Pony" franchise gets rebooted anew with a Netflix animated film, young women tussle in the competitive French ballet world in a new dance drama, and Dan Stevens is the perfect robot boyfriend in a German sci-fi romantic comedy.
MOVIES
oscars.org

What's On Tap This Weekend: Your A.frame Primer

See it in theaters or stream it on Amazon Prime: 'Everybody’s Talking About Jamie'. English stage director Jonathan Butterell—in his feature film debut—helms this lively, heartfelt adaptation of the stage musical, which in turn took its material from the BBC doc Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. Max Harwood, another fresh face to the movies, takes on the title role: He's Jamie New, a British teenager who can't quite find his place, but dreams of drag queen stardom, overcoming considerable prejudice and bullying along the way. Harwood's backed by an excellent cast, including Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel and Richard E. Grant (an Oscar nominee in 2019 for Can You Ever Forgive Me?) as the more experienced queen who takes Jamie under his wing. Written by Tom McRae, who also penned the songs with Dan Gillespie Sells.
MOVIES
Sun-Journal

Capricorn: Clear the air, say what’s on your mind and make your position clear

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Anthony Mackie, 43; Jason Alexander, 62; Bruce Springsteen, 72; Mary Kay Place, 74. Happy Birthday: Clear the air, say what’s on your mind and make your position clear. It’s time to make a move or to fix what isn’t working for you anymore. Hesitation will be what holds you back, and a should have/would have/could have regret will take over if you keep spinning your wheels and neglect to accomplish your dreams, hopes and wishes. Your numbers are 5, 12, 24, 28, 33, 37, 41.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy