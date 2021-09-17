CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ohio State University grad, Medina native Matt Amodio wins 22nd 'Jeopardy' match in a row

beaconjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedina County native and Ohio State University graduate Matt Amodio got a slow start at the beginning of Thursday's "Jeopardy!" episode but was able to rebound for another dominating win. Amodio lost $5,400 on "Single Jeopardy" where he missed a Daily Double question on kickstarters and finished the round with...

www.beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yale Daily News

“A Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut”: Matt Amodio’s GRD ’23 18-game Jeopardy! win streak on the line Monday night

Staff Reporter & Contributing Reporter & Contributing Reporter. As quiz game show “Jeopardy!” gets set to begin its 38th season on the airwaves this week, a Yale Ph.D. student will return to the left-most podium on viewers’ television screens looking to extend his 18-game winning streak. Matt Amodio GRD ’23,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Champ Matt Amodio Speaks out Amid Historic Run, Mike Richards Controversy

At Jeopardy!, the contestants are supposed to be the stars, but the past year has been full of behind-the-scenes confusion and controversies that pulled attention away from champion Matt Amodio. The 30-year-old Ph.D. student has been on a historic run, but the focus has been on the hosting controversy with former executive producer Mike Richards. In a new interview with The Washington Post Sunday, Amodio spoke out on succeeding on the show amid difficult circumstances.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Matt Amodio is Now Third In Most Successive Wins

Matt Amodio isn’t letting all of the drama surrounding Jeopardy! distract from his performance as he now has the third most consecutive wins in the show’s history. The Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut cemented his 21st successive win on Wednesday’s episode, jumping ahead of former champion Julia Collins who he’d previously tied for third place in consecutive games won. His total winnings are now up to $740,001, which is enough for the third-biggest winner ever but still a ways off the millions won by Greatest of All Time competitors James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Previews Long-Awaited Return With Ultimate Matt Amodio Hype Video

A brand new season of the hit game show “Jeopardy!” is just days away and for fans of the show that means the return of the long-reigning champion. Realizing that have an emerging star on their hands, “Jeopardy!” is doing everything they can to promote Matt Amodio’s return. Using social media as its medium, the game show released a hype on Sunday for its brand new season.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Is Just One Win Away from Tying Legend Julia Collins’ 20-Game Win Streak

For almost a year, the news centered around the long-running hit quiz show, Jeopardy! has been primarily focused on one big topic: Who will be the next Jeopardy! host?. However, underneath these major storylines are a few others that really take the interest of longtime Jeopardy! fans. And, today, there could be a brand new chapter to one of these stories; as the current champion, Matt Amodio plays on to secure a third-place position in all-time Jeopardy! wins.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Says Being Praised by Ken Jennings Made Him ‘Melt to the Ground’

Matt Amodio can’t get over the fact that Ken Jennings knows his name. The current Jeopardy! champion said he “melted” when he got a tweet from his hero. In an interview with Jeopardy! producers, Amodio discussed how the show has changed his life. Along with the more than $700,000 in prize money, the 30-year-old said the show has given him so much more. Most importantly, it got Ken Jennings to notice him.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Keeps the Streak Going and Reaches Third All-Time in Consecutive Games Won

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio has done it once more, handily defeating his opponents in impressive fashion. The win on Wednesday evening’s episode of “Jeopardy!” now gives Amodio his 20th straight victory. The win moves him into third place in the consecutive wins category. He joins some elite company with his latest win but still has a ways to go before climbing the ladder even further. He is looking up at only “Jeopardy!” legends James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings in terms of consecutive wins. Holzhauer and Jennings, along with Brad Rutter, are largely considered the greatest players to ever take the game show’s stage. Holzhauer won 32-straight contests in 2019. Jennings famously went on a 74-game winning streak in 2004. There are plenty of game show fans who think Amodio could eventually catch up to both champions.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Declares ‘Worst Part of Year’ Over With the Game Show’s Return

“Jeopardy!” returns tonight, Sept. 13, and the reigning champion Matt Amodio couldn’t be more excited to be back on our television screens. If his track record is any indication, we’ll be seeing Amodio quite a lot in the coming weeks. He left off last season with an impressive 18-day win streak, amassing more than $574,000 in winnings and earning a spot in the “Jeopardy!” Hall of Fame. Some say he might just be good enough to edge into legendary Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer territory. Those two hold the top spots for consecutive wins and highest winnings.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Matt Amodio on his epic winning streak and staying focused in a season of drama

Let’s get this out of the way: Yes, “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio is obviously aware that his epic winning streak is occurring at possibly the most chaotic time in the show’s long history — the search for a new host followed by the swift downfall of former executive producer Mike Richards. But, really, he doesn’t spend a lot of time dwelling on it.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#Daily Double#The Associated Press
10NEWS

'Jeopardy!' champ Matt Amodio is having a historic run amidst the show's hosting drama

It was the best of times and it was the worst of times. Current "Jeopardy!" champ Matt Amodio is on a winning streak that has put him on pace with some of the greatest contestants in the show's history. Despite that, a lot of the attention has been placed on the show's revolving door of hosts, following the departure of former permanent replacement host Mike Richards.
TV SHOWS
washingtonnewsday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Matt Amodio, the champion, didn’t think he’d be “good enough” for the show.

‘Jeopardy!’ Matt Amodio, the champion, didn’t think he’d be “good enough” for the show. Matt Amodio, the current Jeopardy! champion, confessed that he didn’t think he was “talented enough” to participate on the show before applying. In Wednesday’s broadcast, the 30-year-old Yale computer science Ph.D. student extended his winning streak...
TV & VIDEOS
reviewjournal.com

James Holzhauer takes playful jab at ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio

James Holzhauer has been too busy betting on football and wrapping up the second season of ABC’s quiz show “The Chase” to pay close attention to Matt Amodio’s win streak on “Jeopardy!”. “I haven’t been watching the show at all — too busy seeing just how much the Vikings kicker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Matt Amodio says experiencing so many Jeopardy! guest-hosts hasn't been an advantage in his winning streak

Amodio tonight resumes his Jeopardy! winning streak with his sixth host, Mayim Bialik, after doing shows with Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, Joe Buck and Mike Richards. As The Ringer's Claire McNear points out, the rotating guest-hosts may have been responsible for Jeopardy! earlier this year having the longest drought of four-plus-game winners since the Alex Trebek era began in 1984. "A variety of theories have been put forward as causes of this disturbance in the force," says McNear. "Much was new at Jeopardy! as Season 37 got underway, including new COVID-19 protocols that enforced extra distance between contestants and staff and, as with other quarters of life, introduced some stiffness to a usually nimble process. There were also new faces behind the scenes, including Richards, who took over as executive producer ahead of the season’s start. Early months pulled disproportionately from contestants in Southern California; with an ample backlog of players from further afield, many of those who eventually turned up—as well as their opponents—had had much longer to prepare. Another possible explanation is the presence of the guest hosts. Sixteen stand-ins cycled through over seven months, each bringing varying cadences, styles, and preparation levels. With retaped pickups and inevitable new-job uncertainties, guest tapings frequently stretched hours past when typical Trebek tapings would wrap, tiring contestants, crew, and staff alike. For any Jeopardy! contestant, but in particular for one in the position of playing in all five of the day’s games, it can be grueling. For the first tape day of the season, contestants were asked to arrive early; most turned up around 7:30 a.m. The final game wrapped a full 12 hours later." As Amodio notes, "having to go for a full day, ride the energy all day with all that enthusiasm, and then knowing that you have to go to sleep early and then wake up early to be ready to do it all again—it’s tough. I think that’s one of the reasons why you have so few long-term champions right there, where even if the game weren’t also changing underneath you with new questions, that physical aspect is really tough.” But Amodio adds that having a person reading the clues hasn’t been a big part of the equation. “I actually think a lot of the game’s the same no matter who’s hosting," he says. "Obviously the questions are the same, the day as a contestant is the same—you have the same contestant coordinators. There’s a lot of stuff that’s constant—even whoever’s operating the buzzer. That (timing) appeared to be the same for me. The person standing behind the podium changes, but I was surprised by how steady the experience was.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Describes the ‘Tough’ Day-to-Day of a Winning Streak on Show

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio has done it again as he claimed another victory with Monday evening’s episode. The win moves Amodio into second place on the all-time “Jeopardy!” wins list with 24 straights victories. He moves past game show icon James Halzhauer with the win and is now looking up at Ken Jennings. largely considered the greatest game show contestant of all time, Jennings famously won 74 straight episodes of “Jeopardy!” in 2004. He would go on to win several other renditions of the popular game show and claimed the title of G.O.A.T. in 2019.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Reveals a ‘Makeup’ Snafu on Show in Hilarious Tweet

On Wednesday night, current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio revealed a hilarious issue he had with his eye makeup that he applied before a recent episode. Amodio went for 26 wins in a row tonight as he currently sits at third place on the game show’s all-time wins leaderboard. He moved into sole position of third place last week. The Yale graduate student now only has Jeopardy! legends James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings in front of him.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Matt Amodio Surpasses $1 Million in Total Winnings

Matt Amodio continues to break Jeopardy! records! On September 24, the champion made history as the third contestant ever to surpass $1 million in total winnings with his 28th consecutive win. With the $48,800 won during Friday’s episode, Amodio has now earned a total of $1,004,001 since his first appearance...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy