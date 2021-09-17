Swifties Are Freaking Out About 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version),' But Wonder 'What Era Are We In?'
There's nothing Taylor Swift loves more than surprising her Swifties with an unexpected music drop. But when Tay Nation woke up with the new "Taylor's Version" of the 1989 single "Wildest Dreams"on Friday (Sept. 17) some of them had mixed feelings. Sure, they were wildly excited to have a glimpse of another one of Swift's re-recordings of an iconic tune, but they were also like, "Wait up. Why are you going out of order!?"
