Swifties Are Freaking Out About 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version),' But Wonder 'What Era Are We In?'

Lizzo gave BTS' "Butter" a funky new flavor when the pop star performed the cover on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Thursday (Sept. 23). She wore a black tube top that had "VMIN" written on it in glittery golden letters, the nickname she gave BTS members V and Jimin when she recently posted a freestyle centered on their friendship after being prompted by an ARMY member. "I love you, you love me, just like Jimin loves some V/ Gooey like that butter B/ Gooey like that butter B/ Say I like you, you like me/ BFFs like VMIN, G," she rapped in the Twitter video last week.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO