Clay County, FL

Men wanted for stealing beer from Wawa in Clay County

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 9 days ago
Clay suspects (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen these men? Deputies say on Wednesday they walked into a Wawa empty-handed and walked out with multiple cases of beer.

Surveillance video captured the three men walking into the store on Blanding Blvd. and leaving in a newer model black Chevy four-door pickup with black rims, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The first suspect is a Hispanic male with a beard and a half-sleeve tattoo on his upper right arm. He was wearing a red baseball cap with a black bill, grey Nike t-shirt, black shorts, white shoes, and a red over-the-shoulder fanny pack.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male with a beard. He was wearing a dark blue baseball cap with a circular logo on the front.

The third suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male with glasses. He was wearing a black, long sleeve t-shirt with a colorful MTV logo on the front and back and black shorts with a pink flower print.

Contact Deputy Henderson at (904) 264-6512 with information about any of the three suspects.

