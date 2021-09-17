CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opposition Activists In Belarus Hack Trove Of Government Data Showing Police Abuse, Corruption

 9 days ago

A group of activists calling themselves "Cyber Partisans" has hacked the government of Belarus, exposing what it describes as evidence of planned beatings of peaceful protesters and secret bugging. President Alexander Lukashenko has cracked down on dissent since his reelection last year, which governments including the U.S. and E.U. have...

