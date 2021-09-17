New Waverly resident seriously injured in ATV Crash

NEW WAVERLY — A New Waverly resident was seriously injured Thursday morning when a 4-wheeler that he was riding crashed into a ravine near FM 2693 E. and Hwy. 150. First responders say that he was found lying in the ravine for several hours. It wasn’t until concerned family members began looking for him that they called 911, bringing crews from the New Waverly Fire Department, Walker County EMS and Walker County Sheriff’s Office to the scene.