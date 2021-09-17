Opinion: Protecting Laguna Beach from Over-development

The Laguna Residents First ballot initiative (BI) works to protect our city from over-development by involving voters in the approval process for large developments. The ballot initiative uses provisions in the California state zoning laws to establish an overlay zone which we call the “Beautiful Laguna Overlay Zoning District” (BLOZD). This overlay zone will exist 750 feet from both sides of the center-lines of Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway within the city boundaries. Parcels outside of this overlay zone are entirely unaffected by the ballot initiative. Only parcels that sit in this overlay zone are subject to its conditions, with some exemptions. The following types of projects are not subject to conditions of the BI even if they sit in the BLOZD: