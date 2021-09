The New Orleans Saints received bad news regarding cornerback Marshon Lattimore ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The New Orleans Saints begin a new era on Sunday, as they take the field without Drew Brees as their starting quarterback for Week 1. Entering the season, the team had a weakness at cornerback, and as it turns out, the positional depth got a lot weaker thanks to an update from the team.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO