One dead in single-vehicle collision on I-405 freeway

By City News Staff
 9 days ago
A man is dead Friday after the Honda Civic he was driving crashed into a tree and split in half.

Officers were called at 4:06 a.m. to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway at West El Segundo Boulevard where they found the Honda Civic had run off the freeway and smashed into a tree, said Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol.

Kimball said the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a man in his 30s. The collision is under investigation.

ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

