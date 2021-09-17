One dead in single-vehicle collision on I-405 freeway

A man is dead Friday after the Honda Civic he was driving crashed into a tree and split in half.

Officers were called at 4:06 a.m. to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway at West El Segundo Boulevard where they found the Honda Civic had run off the freeway and smashed into a tree, said Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol.

Kimball said the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a man in his 30s. The collision is under investigation.