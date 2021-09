Army combat veteran Spencer Sullivan has never felt more victorious. Sullivan spent years fighting to get his Afghan translator asylum after his former platoon's other interpreter was denied a U.S. visa before being killed by the Taliban in 2017.On Wednesday, Abdulhaq Sodais was finally granted asylum by a court in Germany where he was forced to flee after being denied a U.S. visa repeatedly despite facing death threats for aiding U.S. troops during its 20-year war in Afghanistan. Sullivan, who now lives in Virginia, said he dropped his phone when he saw the text message from Sodais. “I just...

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO