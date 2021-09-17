CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toy Hall of Fame: Cabbage Patch Kids, sand, Masters of the Universe among potential inductees

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 8 days ago
Nominees This photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y. shows the finalists being considered for induction into the hall later this year. The finalists are: American Girl Dolls, Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Mahjong, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Risk, sand, The Settlers of Catan, and toy fire engine. The winners will be chosen by a panel of experts and inducted on Nov. 4, 2021. (National Toy Hall of Fame via AP) (AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sand, Battleship and the classic toy fire truck are among the nominees for induction in the newest class for the Toy Hall of Fame.

The 2021 finalists were narrowed down from thousands of submissions, The Associated Press reported.

While anyone can suggest a toy, the list is pared down by a panel of experts, along with voting by the public, which gets the list down to three finalists.

To be selected for the hall, the playthings must have “withstood tests of time and memory, changed play or toy design and fostered learning, creativity or discovery,” the AP reported.

Previous toys include a cardboard box, an Atari 2600 and Crayola crayons.

The following toys are vying for the honor:

  • American Girls Dolls
  • Battleship
  • Billiards (pool)
  • Cabbage Patch Kids
  • Fisher-Price Corn Popper
  • Mahjong
  • Masters of the Universe
  • Piñata
  • Risk
  • Sand
  • The Settlers of Catan
  • Toy fire engine

You can vote on the list until Sept. 22. The top three toys will be submitted to the panel as a single ballot to be counted with 22 other top-three ballots, as selected by the National Selection Advisory Committee.

The 12 toys have “greatly influenced the world of play,” Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections for the Hall of Fame, said, according to the AP.

The top toys will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which is part of The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, on Nov. 4.

For more on the finalists and the history behind each of them, click here.

