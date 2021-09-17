CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston County, MI

YouTube reinstates Livingston County meetings after pulling them down for COVID-19 policy violation

By Kim Russell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3kZG_0bzWXOB400

(WXYZ) — During public comment at public meetings, you can talk about anything, even something not on the agenda. And Livingston County says that got it in trouble with YouTube.

"We received notification that one of our meetings violated their medical misinformation policy," said Livingston County Administrator Nathan Burd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCmIY_0bzWXOB400

Burd says he was surprised. COVID-19 wasn’t on the agenda.

"I know there was nothing COVID-related that our commissioners were discussing. So I think that was generated from comments made by the public, but to be clear YouTube never specified what comment it was," said Burd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdCrQ_0bzWXOB400

Part of YouTube’s policy says it doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sx3WN_0bzWXOB400

During the April meeting, one woman from the public questioned whether COVID existed. The World Health Organization says it exists and has killed more than 4.6 million people.

Then it happened again. YouTube took down an August 9th meeting.

"I have read plenty of data that says masks are ineffective for COVID and I am not shy about sharing my point of view, so perhaps it is that," said Commissioner Wes Nakagiri.

Nakagiri says he has said things that technically violate YouTube’s policy against contracting local health authorities. The health department recommends the public follow CDC guidelines for example and wear masks in schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EDCf_0bzWXOB400

He doesn’t think he mentioned any such thing during the meetings pulled.

He says he believes YouTube is hampering the political process by censoring what is said by either elected officials or the public.

"People have a right to know. They have a right to know what their elected officials are thinking," said Nakagiri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReBm1_0bzWXOB400

"That is what really clarified the fact I need to get my children out of the school district," said Katie Deck.

Deck says after listening to Livingston County Commission meetings left on YouTube discussing whether to fund the health department and require masks in schools, she changed school districts.

She doesn’t agree with a lot of what is said about COVID-19, but still wants access to meetings.

"It could be good for a lot of people to see what is happening, but I also don’t want misinformation to spread," said Deck.

"This gets us a little further down that slipper slope when it comes to who is going to be able to speak ... on platforms like YouTube. If they can silence a government entity, I think there are bigger questions afoot," said political science professor David Dulio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GED1E_0bzWXOB400

Dulio is the director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Oakland University. He says YouTube’s lack of specific transparency over why the videos are taken down is problematic.

"If they want to abide by the policy, they need to know what they did wrong," said Dulio.

So what does YouTube have to say?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlWaT_0bzWXOB400

YouTube looked into it after 7 Action News asked for comment and said “Upon further review, we’re reinstating the Livingston County Commissioners meeting videos. We have policies in place to allow content that might otherwise violate our COVID-19 misinformation policies [support.google.com] as long as it includes educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic (EDSA) context."

"I appreciate whatever attention you were able to bring to this, because I don’t think it is a coincidence that we got that email right before you and I met," said Nakagiri.

This isn’t an isolated incident. It has happened to public meetings around the country. It is something we are going to keep an eye on.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Livingston County, MI
Coronavirus
Livingston County, MI
Government
County
Livingston County, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Covid#Action News#Support Google Com
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy