Two Bell County men indicted after allegedly molesting, sexually assaulting children

A grand jury indicted two Bell County men on unrelated felony charges after police said they molested or sexually assaulted children on multiple occasions. Harvey Leonard Davis, 44, of Belton was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on two counts of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, after an investigation by Harker Heights police. An investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department led to another indictment on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.