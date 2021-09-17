CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Sites will now let you design your own custom themes

By Anthony Spadafora
TechRadar
 9 days ago
Building a unique website that stands out is now even easier in Google's drag-and-drop website builder as custom themes have been added to Google Sites. In addition to allowing you to build your own custom themes, Google Sites also provides web hosting services for those looking to quickly create a website for free using the search giant's tools. It's also worth noting that the service uses your Google Drive account to store images and files for your site, so even users with a personal Google Account can store up to 15GB of files.

