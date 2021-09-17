Google Sites will now let you design your own custom themes

(Pocket-lint) - At long last, Dark theme for Google Search is finally here on the web without any extra extensions, invitations or awkward workarounds. Official confirmation of a dark mode for the world’s most popular web browser first spurred up in 2019, but any implementations were limited to either Android users, Google app users, or random lucky ones who received a prompt on their search page asking if they’d like to enable an experimental version of Dark theme. Not that there seems to be much to have to test when it comes to changing the background colour of a webpage, but Google has spent literal years painstakingly belabouring the process of releasing a more eye-appealing dark mode on the web, to all.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO