Georgia transfer Tyrique Stevenson boosting physicality of Miami secondary

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrique Stevenson dreamt of these moments in Hard Rock Stadium. Playing for the Miami Hurricanes, game on the line, making the defensive play that seals a victory. But that dream took a detour through Athens, Ga., three years ago when Stevenson, a blue-chip recruit from Miami-Southridge, chose to sign with Georgia. The No. 4 rated cornerback in the country was one of the many that got away from the hometown team.

