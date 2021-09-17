CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Teach For America picks 15 for school leadership training after pivot

By Jacob Kirn
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 9 days ago
Teach For America St. Louis said it has selected 15 new participants for a year-long program that aims to train school leaders. The cohort is the eighth for the program, which launched in 2014, but also comes as the nonprofit seeks to "deepen its investment" in its 600 alumni in the area, while also no longer sending new graduates into St. Louis schools, citing disappointing results. It announced that development in June.

St. Louis Business Journal

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

