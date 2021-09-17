Schuyler County Passes New Social Host Law

Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday announced 120 new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites will take place across New York over a 12-week-period as part of the #VaxtoSchool campaign to increase vaccination rates among younger New Yorkers. Over the next 12 weeks, the State Department of Health will be working with localities, community-based organizations and healthcare centers on-the-ground to establish these new sites in all regions of the state, supporting the State’s goal of significantly increasing vaccination rates among this demographic. In partnership with the State, each region will be hosting two new events per week, and partners, host sites, and outreach efforts will be tailored to best meet the needs of the communities they are built to serve.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO