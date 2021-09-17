CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schuyler County, NY

Schuyler County Passes New Social Host Law

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new law approved this week by the Schuyler County Legislature will hold anyone criminally liable if they are found to have provided anyone under the age of 21 with drugs or alcohol or host a social gathering where people are openly using drugs and alcohol and are under the age of 21.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
FL Radio Group

Governor’s Office on Monday’s Vaccine Deadline

Monday is the deadline for health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes across the state to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – at least receiving the first dose of a vaccine. With the possibility of this deadline increasing staffing shortages, the Governor’s Office announced Saturday its plan to combat the potential shortages. in hospitals and other health care facilities.
HEALTH
FL Radio Group

Upcoming Schuyler County Vaccine Clinics

Schuyler County will be holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this upcoming week at the Watkins Glen Community Center. The first will be on Thursday, September 30, from 3:00-5:00pm. The second clinic will be on Friday, October 1, from 9:00am-12:00pm. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Get...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County COVID Update

Friday’s update from the Cayuga County Health Department shows 32 new cases of Covid-19 in the county. The Health Department has also announced that it will be hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic at CIMVAC on West Main Street in Cato from 2:00-3:00pm on Tuesday, September 28th. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Attorney: Ontario County Sheriff Will Resign

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson will resign. During a meeting of the county group investigating the sheriff and his office, attorney Scott Rogoff said that he has been advised Henderson would in fact be resigning from office. Rogoff said he has not received a copy of his resignation letter as of yet nor has he been provided with a timeline as to when the resignation would come.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schuyler County, NY
Schuyler County, NY
Government
City
Schuyler, NY
FL Radio Group

Potential COVID Exposure At Geneva Bar

The Ontario County Public Health Department has confirmed a person with COVID-19 attended Pinky’s Bar in Geneva. The person attended while infectious on Saturday September 18 and Tuesday September 21 from 2:00-7:00pm. The Health Department is asking unvaccinated patrons present at the bar during the aforementioned times to quarantine and get tested for COVID.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

New Cayuga County Court Addresses Opioid Crisis

As part of the Court System’s ongoing efforts to address the State’s opioid crisis, Administrative Judge William K. Taylor Wednesday announced the opening of a specialized part in Auburn City Court tailored to eligible offenders at high risk of a drug overdose, providing this at-risk population immediate access to lifesaving treatment and support services. The new court is a collaboration of the Seventh Judicial District, the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, the County’s defense bar and other local justice system partners and stakeholders.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Boehlert Legacy Lives on in Fire Grant Program

Sherwood Boehlert’s legacy lives on. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason tells us in 2003, then Fire Chief, now Mayor Mike Quill’s testimony helped lead to the creation of a FEMA grant program for fire departments. This week, Auburn learned it will receive two of those grants. One will purchase new...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Arrested on Felony Criminal Contempt Warrant

A 25-year old Geneva man has been arrested on a warrant charging him with felony criminal contempt. Justin Singletary is accused of violating a duly issued Order of Protection when he subjected the protected party to physical contact by allegedly pulling their hair. The alleged incident happened on September 8th...
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Drugs#Medical Marijuana#The Social Host Local Law#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Boil Water Order Issued for Village of Cato

A boil water notice has been issued by the Cayuga County Health Department for residents in the village of Cato. The order is for residents on Route 370 between the villages of Cato and Meridian that receive their water from Cato. The order was issued after the water system lost pressure due to a water main break early this morning.
CATO, NY
FL Radio Group

State Warns Residents of New Fraudulent Letter Scheme

The New York State Department of State and the Division of Consumer Protection today warned New Yorkers of a fraudulent letter scheme. These illegitimate letters have the heading “Executive Letter of Guarantee” and claim that recipients are due to receive a large payment, supposedly being held by the Department of State, to settle debts relating to the sale of timeshares.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Senators Seek Major Disaster Declaration for Cayuga County

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have sent a letter to President Biden urging him to approve a major disaster declaration in Upstate New York following severe flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred that rampaged through the Southern Tier, Central New York, and the Finger Lakes regions on August 18, 2021 until the morning of August 19, 2021. In order to receive money from FEMA, the State of New York conducted a Preliminary Damage Assessment in coordination with FEMA and on September 17, 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul requested a major disaster declaration, pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. The request now requires Presidential approval. Federal assistance through FEMA would support State, local governments, disaster relief organizations, and compensation by insurance for disaster-related losses.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

United Way of Seneca County’s Annual Campaign Underway

The annual campaign to benefit the United Way of Seneca County is underway. Rhonda Jasper says they’re excited because there’s a little more predictability to this year’s campaign, compared to last. Rhonda says they have new options with this year’s campaign, including virtual giving. To find out more, visit their...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Montesanto Fired From Geneva Police Department

One day after being found guilty of choking a woman while in police custody in 2019, suspended Geneva City Police Officer Jack Montesanto was fired. Police Chief Mike Passalacqua released the following statement:. “On September 22nd, a jury convicted Jack Montesanto of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation in...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Yates County Has Second Lowest Unemployment Rate in New York

New York’s unemployment rate decreased just slightly in August from July from 7.6 to 7.4-percent. In Yates County, the jobless rate is the second-lowest in the state at 3.9-percent, trailing only Herkimer County. Schuyler County checked in at 4.9-percent. Unemployment in Steuben County for August was 5.3-percent, in Ontario County...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Gov. Hochul Announces 120 VaxtoSchool Pop-Up Vaccination Sites

Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday announced 120 new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites will take place across New York over a 12-week-period as part of the #VaxtoSchool campaign to increase vaccination rates among younger New Yorkers. Over the next 12 weeks, the State Department of Health will be working with localities, community-based organizations and healthcare centers on-the-ground to establish these new sites in all regions of the state, supporting the State’s goal of significantly increasing vaccination rates among this demographic. In partnership with the State, each region will be hosting two new events per week, and partners, host sites, and outreach efforts will be tailored to best meet the needs of the communities they are built to serve.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy