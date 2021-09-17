CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Lebanon softball falls to Kickapoo, beats Leeton

By ALEX BOYER • ALEX@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just their second home game of the season, the Kickapoo Chiefs beat the Lebanon Yellowjackets on the softball diamond on Tuesday in five innings, 11-0. Despite a lopsided score, the Lady ‘Jackets hung tight with the Chiefs for the first four innings, allowing just four runs through that time, including three in the first inning. Kickapoo started the game off with a walk and a single, and a two-run double from Taylor Akers down the left field line put the Chiefs up, 2-0. Kate Pierce added a sacrifice fly to end the threat, but Lebanon struggled at the plate against Kickapoo’s Allison Scott. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

