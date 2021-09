IQOO is gradually revealing the key features of the upcoming iQOO Z5. Today, the company took to its Weibo handle to confirm the battery capacity of the smartphone. As the poster reveals, the iQOO Z5 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The image also mentions that the large battery will offer 96 hours of music listening, 18.3 hours of video playback, and 10.4 hours of gaming. The 3C certification of the smartphone suggested that it may ship with a 44W fast charger.

