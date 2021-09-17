CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Girls Soccer: Defense sparks hot start for Olentangy Orange Pioneers

Columbus Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a high-scoring preseason, the Olentangy Orange girls soccer team has been leaning on its defense. The Pioneers were 6-1-1 overall and 1-0 in the OCC-Central Division before playing Dublin Coffman on Sept. 21. They surrendered only four goals with four shutouts in their first eight contests. “We only gave...

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
The Evening News

BOYS' SOCCER: Bulldogs, Pioneers play to 2-2 tie

CLARKSVILLE — Tuesday night’s showdown between New Albany and Providence was a tale of two halves. The Class 3A Bulldogs tallied two first-half goals to take a 2-0 lead at intermission. The Class A No. 2 Pioneers, though, rallied for two of their own in the final 40 minutes to...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Kankakee Daily Journal

BOYS SOCCER: Grant Park continues hot start with win over Peotone

GRANT PARK — Coming into the 2021 boys soccer season, Grant Park head coach Mark Boccia put a huge emphasis on playing strong defense. On Monday evening, that’s exactly what the Dragons needed in order to secure a 4-1 win against Peotone at home. “After the first week of practice,...
PEOTONE, IL
woboe.org

West Orange High School Girls Soccer Kicks into High Gear

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange Girls Soccer Team has had a remarkable start to the 2021 season, tying in the first game and winning the next three. After tying with a tough Kearney team in the season opener, West Orange took wins over Eastside, 3-0, Nutley, 4-3, and Millburn, 2-1. Goals by Anna Deer and Daniela Malanga put the Mountaineers on top of Millburn. Goalie Jessica Welcome had five saves.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Sparks#Occ#Preseason Games#Olentangy Orange Pioneers#The Occ Central Division#Player Of#Penn State
sbstatesman.com

Edmond Kaiser fuels Stony Brook men’s soccer’s hot start in the net

The Stony Brook men’s soccer team would not be off to its best five-game start since 2004 if not for the work of junior goalkeeper Edmond Kaiser. “It’s a good feeling to experience winning, because my first and second years were not as successful,” Kaiser said in an interview with The Statesman. “We’re building confidence going into those conference games. Winning feels good.”
STONY BROOK, NY
Times Leader

WBA stuns Berwick in girls soccer

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. BERWICK– Call it a lesson learned for the defending district champion Berwick Bulldogs. And one well-taught by upstart Wilkes-Barre Area. Krystal Haerrter used a slick move to score the game’s first goal Monday, Esabella Mendola scored the last and the Wolfpack...
BERWICK, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS girls soccer team eyes another great season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team has been one of the best in the area for the past six years under head coach Sean Devore. The WOHS Mountaineers advanced to the North East E semifinals last year and finished 8-4 on the season. They are looking to achieve another great season with a terrific group of talented players.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah Girls Soccer Tops Pittsfield

DALTON, Mass. -- Olivia Gamberoni scored a pair of goals Monday to lead the Wahconah girls soccer team to a 5-1 win over PIttsfield. Emma Belcher had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Walton and Molly Shippee each scored in the win. Emma Vittum scored with an assist from...
PITTSFIELD, MA
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Girls Soccer with Comeback Win at Delta

The SHS Girls Soccer Team entered into Saturday’s conference match with the Delta Eagles ready to continue their win streak from coming off of a great victory over Triton Central two days prior. However, the Eagles wouldn’t go down without a fight. One of Delta’s senior captains, Addie Chester, would bring the heat in the first half scoring two goals and leaving the Bears scoreless, 2-0, Delta at the end of the first 40 minutes. The Bears, however, would not give up. They came back with fire-like intensity, scoring two goals quickly within the first 5 minutes of the second half. Chester would answer back with another goal for the Eagles, but the Bears would finish the second half with 3 more goals to clench the comeback win. Goals for the Bears were scored by Ella Johnson with 1 goal, Evelyn Kiefer with 2 goals and 1 assist, Sophie Parker with 1 goal, and Ava Wilson with 1 goal. The Bears are now 4-3-1 for the season and look forward to continuing their “W” streak with a home game vs. Connersville Tuesday September 14.
SOCCER
allotsego.com

in boys, girls soccer

The Yellowjackets took down rival Norwich, twice, in Southern Tier Athletic Conference soccer games Monday, Sept. 13. In Oneonta, the boys shutout Norwich, 4-0, as Finley Oliver scored a goal and had two assists. Matt Rubin had a goal and an assist, Nate Tessitore and Zeshaan Khan scored the other goals and Evan Gould recorded an assist.
ONEONTA, NY
Columbus Dispatch

Bailey Johnson: Experience propels Olentangy Berlin's Ella Franz to undefeated start to tennis season

Through the first eight matches of her senior tennis season, Ella Franz did her best impression of Emma Raducanu's run at the U.S. Open. Franz, one of Olentangy Berlin's captains, did not drop a set until Thursday, when she lost the first set of her match against Olentangy Orange's Tyler Reed — though she did win the match to stay undefeated on the year. Until that match, Franz had won all eight matches in straight sets, including three matches in a row that she won 6-0, 6-0.
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
chatsports.com

Orange Lose to Rutgers in Defensive Battle at Home

Syracuse lost to Rutgers, 17-7, in a defensive battle on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome. It was the first home game with fans in the stands in 650 days, and Syracuse's defense was on full display in the first half holding the Scarlet Knights to just 56 passing yards and a loss of nine yards rushing for a 0-0 score at halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theuconnblog.com

UConn men’s soccer off to a hot start

The first week of fall 2021 action for the UConn men’s soccer team saw showed signs of a rebirth, even if it didn’t show up in the results column. Week two proved that cautious optimism was more than warranted as the Huskies improved to 4-1 on the year with victories over Monmouth and Yale.
SOCCER
pendletontimespost.com

Arabians girls soccer downs Delta

PENDLETON — With a 5-2 home win against Delta Sept. 13, the Pendleton Heights girls soccer team remained unbeaten in the Hoosier Heritage Conference. “We’re right where we want to be,” Coach Mark Davy said. “We’re giving ourselves a chance at the end of the season for a conference championship.”
PENDLETON, IN
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

2A Girls Soccer: W.F. West Blows Past Rochester, Tigers Downed by Bobcats, Tumwater Wins Pioneer Bowl

Cameron Sheets recorded a brace and registered two assists in W.F. West’s dominant 6-1 victory over Rochester Tuesday night. The junior opened the game’s scoring with two first half goals, both assisted by senior Olivia Remund, as the Bearcats breezed out to a 2-0 lead at the half. In the second half, it was Maddy Casper, Kyla McCallum, and Lena Fragner that got their names in the scoring column, and an own goal to top off a good victory at home.
ROCHESTER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy