Girls Soccer: Defense sparks hot start for Olentangy Orange Pioneers

The SHS Girls Soccer Team entered into Saturday’s conference match with the Delta Eagles ready to continue their win streak from coming off of a great victory over Triton Central two days prior. However, the Eagles wouldn’t go down without a fight. One of Delta’s senior captains, Addie Chester, would bring the heat in the first half scoring two goals and leaving the Bears scoreless, 2-0, Delta at the end of the first 40 minutes. The Bears, however, would not give up. They came back with fire-like intensity, scoring two goals quickly within the first 5 minutes of the second half. Chester would answer back with another goal for the Eagles, but the Bears would finish the second half with 3 more goals to clench the comeback win. Goals for the Bears were scored by Ella Johnson with 1 goal, Evelyn Kiefer with 2 goals and 1 assist, Sophie Parker with 1 goal, and Ava Wilson with 1 goal. The Bears are now 4-3-1 for the season and look forward to continuing their “W” streak with a home game vs. Connersville Tuesday September 14.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO