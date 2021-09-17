Alicia Keys Shares Untold Stories In Forthcoming Docuseries, ‘NOTED’

Alicia Keys is taking fans into uncharted parts of her world where she’s opening up in a brand new way. In a new four-part docuseries entitled NOTED , the singer discusses her journey—both personally and professionally.

“When I’m making music, I’m exposing all of my secrets, and I’m very uncomfortable being exposed—but I guess not so much anymore,” the New York native narrates at the beginning of the trailer. With her eighth studio album on the horizon, the 40-year-old reveals herself as a woman, wife, mom, musician, and daughter. In the two-minute trailer, Keys is seen in the studio with J. Cole, Raphael Saadiq, and Swae Lee—whom she just collaborated with on her latest single, “LALA.”

“We’re not holding back! I’m just inspired to be completely uninhibited in all of my glory and greatness,” she exclaims. “Looking back, I was always holding back something. Even if I felt good, I was holding it back. I was definitely afraid that it was all never gonna happen again,” she recalls. The emotional trailer shows Keys during career highlights and also at home crying into her palms. The docuseries will touch on her “new music, new life, and new voice.”

The trailer fades out as Keys states, “…because on this journey that I’m on—as an artist, as a mother, as a wife—I’m always fighting not to sacrifice any part of myself for success. So what do you want to know?”

NOTED: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories premieres on Sept. 30 in its entirety on Keys’ YouTube channel . Watch the trailer above.